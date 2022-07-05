Katharine Sheree Skinner

Frederica “Ricky” Pastore Lockwood,84, passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on Decemeber 27, 1937 to James an Irene Bartlett Pastore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Gallagi; brothers, Pat and James, Jr.; sisters, Angie Pastore and Rose Marie Chik; and grandson, Richard Kancyr. She is survived by her children: Billy (Liz) Lockwood, Chrisdeann Maliza (Vinnie), Laurie (Thad) Canevari, and David (Julie) Lockwood; sisters, Nancy Pastore and Teresa Reilly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special sister of 60 years, Carol Craig.
