ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Katharine Sheree Skinner

By Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatharine Sheree Skinner, age 28, of Clarksville, passed away...

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Deanna Kay Gasaway

Deanna K. Gasaway, beloved mother of four, 78 of Clarksville, TN went to be with our Lord Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was at home surrounded by family. Deanna was born on July 12,1943 in McComb, Ohio to the late Clair L. Punches and Mary Mansfield. Addition to her parents,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frederica (Pastore) Lockwood

Frederica “Ricky” Pastore Lockwood,84, passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on Decemeber 27, 1937 to James an Irene Bartlett Pastore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Gallagi; brothers, Pat and James, Jr.; sisters, Angie Pastore and Rose Marie Chik; and grandson, Richard Kancyr. She is survived by her children: Billy (Liz) Lockwood, Chrisdeann Maliza (Vinnie), Laurie (Thad) Canevari, and David (Julie) Lockwood; sisters, Nancy Pastore and Teresa Reilly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special sister of 60 years, Carol Craig.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jeffrey Blankenship

Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, age 53, of Hopkinsville, Ky passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Jennie Stuart while surrounded by family. A Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Joseph Dan Ladd

Joseph Dan Ladd, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence. Joseph was born December 13, 1949, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Richard J. Ladd and Dorothy Ferris Ladd. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Jorgenson. He is survived...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Charles Wallace Cross, Jr.

Charles Wallace Cross, Jr., age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born on January, 4, 1939 in Charleston, WV to the late Charles Wallace Cross, Sr., and Harriett Lillian Stacker Cross. His father, Charles W. Cross Sr.,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Alf Seberg Pedersen

MSG Alf S. Pedersen, ARMY (Ret), 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Alf was born on June 17, 1930 in Valley City, North Dakota to the late Alf J. Pedersen and Belinda Seberg Pedersen. Alf is survived by his loving wife, Helene;...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Paula Bryant

Paula Bryant, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Steven ‘Steve’ Ray Mixon

Steven “Steve” Ray Mixon, age 66 of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Steve was born on July 23, 1956, in Erin, TN to the late William H. and Jessie Louise Mixon. Steve was in the construction industry for 48 years as a Frame Carpenter. He will be remembered as a great friend and loving brother.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn 37040
clarksvillenow.com

South of the River Tour d’Arts coming up this weekend, with 8 stops on map

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Arts & Heritage Development Council is excited to partner with Central Civitan in sponsoring a self-guided tour showcasing the work of creative folks who live in Montgomery County south of the Cumberland River. Join them for a day of artistic exploration at the South of the River Tour d’Arts this Saturday, July 9.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Kelsey Stem

Kelsey LaMar’s, earthly journey began in Oak Harbor, Washington to loving parents, Vernon Stem, Jr., and Dorthy Stem on June 23, 1977. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of Body of Christ Ministries Church of God in Christ, faithfully serving as a member of the Hospitality Committee and as Pastor’s Armor Bearer.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Billy Ray Proctor, Sr.

Billy Ray Proctor, Sr., age 59, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 2, 1962 in Clarksville, TN to the late Robert Lee Proctor and Frances Euvalla Swaw Proctor. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Beverly Jean...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Anthony Baggett

Anthony Bruce Baggett, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Para James

Mrs. Para James, age 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who resided in Clarksville, TN went to be home with the Lord Monday, July 4, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center. Services are to be announced. Para was born in South Bend, Indiana on October 6, 1947,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Historic Collinsville to Host Children’s Mini-Camps

CLARKSVILLE, TN – For anyone looking for a fun and educational activity for children this summer, look no further than Clarksville, Tennessee’s Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement. The settlement is hosting three mini-camps throughout the month of July for children ages 9 to 12. The first camp, “Ciphers, Secrets...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Martha Marie Smithson

Martha Marie Jackson Smithson, 80, passed away peacefully on, Tuesday July 5th, 2022, at home in Cunningham after a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

How a ‘Mommy Makeover’ can restore your shape

Motherhood has many rewards and is an incredibly fulfilling experience. But pregnancy and childbirth can have significant emotional and physical effects on the mother. While pregnancy allows the body of the mother to nurture her baby, it can also result in excess weight, loose skin and breast changes. All of this can cause emotional turmoil mixed in with a mom’s busy life.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

HistoriCorps ready to restore Double Pen House at The Homeplace

CLARKSVILLE, TN – HistoriCorps, a national nonprofit dedicated to fostering a preservation ethic in all through training volunteers traditional trades skills, invites volunteers of all skill levels to help restore the Double Pen House at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area from Sept. 18-Oct. 14. Land Between the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Premier Medical Group welcomes family physician Christine Beyke, M.D.

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Family Physician Christine Beyke, M.D. to its multi-specialty practice. Dr. Beyke completed her residency at East Carolina Brody School of Medicine, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She received her doctorate of medicine from University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Edward Lee Taylor

Edward Lee Taylor, born January 9, 1968 in Naples, Florida. He lived in Immokalee, Florida until he was 29, at which time he moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he lived until the final days of his life, when he went to Nashville, TN and passed away on June 29, 2022.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William ‘Billy’ Patterson Jr.

William Patterson, Jr. age 80, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Glorioso officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Family Cemetery. The family will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy