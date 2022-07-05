ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard asks judge to toss Depp verdict, citing alleged fake juror

By Brendan Morrow
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Amber Heard is asking a judge to toss the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation trial, citing several factors including the possibility that one of the jurors wasn't properly vetted.

In new legal documents, the Aquaman star's legal team asks a judge to throw out the verdict after she was found to have defamed her ex-husband in an article about domestic abuse. Heard now alleges "potential improper juror service," claiming a juror who was listed as being born in 1945 may have actually been born in 1970, the Associated Press reports.

"This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury," Heard's attorneys say.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about becoming a "public figure representing domestic abuse," which never mentioned his name. During a high-profile trial, both accused one another of abuse during their marriage, but Depp denied ever hitting Heard. The jury found Heard defamed Depp with the article, and Depp was awarded $10 million in damages, which Heard's team says she's unable to pay.

Heard's lawyers are also arguing Depp didn't prove that her op-ed harmed his career or that she acted with actual malice when she wrote it, TMZ reports. They're asking for the judge to throw out the verdict or order a new trial, though this move is separate from the actress' planned appeal.

disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
OK! Magazine

Disgraced Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell Can't Go Near Kids After She Serves Her Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot go near kids after she serves her prison sentence, TMZ reported on Thursday, June 30.According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, there are some strict restrictions once she is released in about 20 years. The disgraced socialite, who was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury, cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless she...
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Culture

What is Amber Heard's Net Worth?

Ever since Depp v. Heard trial concluded, many became curious about Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's financial situation. The trial resulted in a net judgment of $8.35 million awarded to Depp, and Heard is now the one expected to pay him this amount. The actress made it clear her intention to appeal, though.
