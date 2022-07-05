ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

“I Am Glad That My Partner Is Happy With Her Lover”

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling jealousy is more natural than compersion in both monogamous and non-monogamous relationships. We should not wage war against jealousy—when jealousy is moderate, it can contribute to romantic relations. While compersion is not a miracle cure, it is also not a poison. In some circumstances, compersion can be...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 20

Liberalism Disease
2d ago

Married 32 years! Ex-wife wanted Divorce because religion was more important! Thank you! I'm now happier than ever with a gal 20 years younger! And I'm keeping up!! LOL

Reply(13)
9
*****
1d ago

i don't care... I don't care.... u don't HAVE CHRIST IN YOUR LIFE... L👁️👁️K @ WHAT YOU HAVE BECOME

Reply(1)
4
mr perfect
1d ago

U never know what she does when you’re working she says oh I was out with friends ya right

Reply
4
Related
psychologytoday.com

How Do Men Feel About Dating a Woman Who Makes More Money?

Masculinity ideology depends on a man's internalization or acceptance of a culture's definition of masculinity. The breadwinning role for men stems from "institutionalized rules for gendered marital behavior." The association between masculinity ideology and relationship quality depends on the view of income disparity. Traditionally, within heterosexual relationships, men were the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why You Might Avoid Intimacy

Avoidance can result from fear and anxiety, a loss of interest, boredom, excessive nitpicking, or a feeling that the “spark” has faded. One may pull away from a relationship because of fear of intimacy or a sense that identity is being challenged. A willingness to know what causes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hypatia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Marriages#Empirical Research
Tracey Folly

I sold my engagement ring for $28, and then my ex-husband died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've been married and divorced, but I've never been engaged or widowed. When I decided my boyfriend and I should get married in our late teens, he went along with it. We both wanted to move out on our own, and financially, that meant moving out on our own together.
Medical News Today

How to cope as an extrovert with social anxiety

Some people view extroverted individuals as confident and able to thrive in social situations. However, extroverted people can still experience social anxiety. According to popularly held beliefs, introverted people tend to be shy and reserved, and people are probably more likely to think of introverts regarding social anxiety. However,. shows...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

My best friend is stuck in a rut but I’ve grown up. Do I let this friendship go or keep trying?

I’ve been friends with my best friend since we were 13 and now we’re both in our mid-30s. We went through a lot of phases of life together and grew together in almost every way. For almost the last decade, though, she’s been thoroughly stuck in her life and complains about her situation, even though she doesn’t want to put in any effort to make it better. Her idea of ambition is that she’s going to magically become a famous author (she’s a good writer) but she doesn’t consistently put any effort towards that project. She currently works at a dead-end job so I’ve offered to pay for some writing certifications because she never finished her university degree (which is fine), and at least some certifications could help her work in a field with more growth potential.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

My Parents Bought Me a House. I Want to Charge My Boyfriend to Live With Me Anyway.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a woman in a serious relationship with a man—he’s from a wealthy family and makes good money in tech. I’m from a middle-class family and am a freelance creative, and though I get by and have some professional things that could move my career in a good direction in the next few years (finishing a degree, book deal), COVID hasn’t been kind to my income the past couple of years. My boyfriend owns a big house in a trendy (i.e. expensive-to-rent) area and has a mortgage. My parents recently bought me a small house in a less trendy but nice, up-and-coming area. This was my inheritance share so I won’t get anything else major in their will, and I spent a lot of my savings on refurbishing the house, but I have no mortgage. My parents have always felt very strongly that I should always own my house solo as financial security, particularly given that my career and income aren’t always predictable, which I agree with.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
psychologytoday.com

Why You Don’t Have to Be Happy to Feel Good

Positive psychology assumes that happiness is at the heart of well-being. New research using a network approach to well-being suggests that simple satisfaction is more important than you might realize. By testing your momentary well-being, you can understand the value of appreciating what you have. When you stop and think...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy