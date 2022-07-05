ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In July 4th Shooting During Party At Hartford Residence

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kC39p_0gVGLa2500
Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Hartford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Connecticut are asking for witnesses to a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old woman dead and a man injured to step forward and help detectives identify the suspects.

It happened in Hartford at 29 Shultas Place, around 2:15 a.m., Monday, July 4, during a large street party.

Police officers responded to the home on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Jayla Heaven, of Hartford, unresponsive, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Heaven was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, arrived privately at an area hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he added.

At the time of the shooting, there was a large party occurring at the location and police believe there are dozens of witnesses, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of daughter at house party in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her.  “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community in Hartford is coming together to show support for a woman killed on July 4th. The shooting happened at a home on Shultas Place during a large party, said police. There is a vigil for 22-year-old Jayla Heaven. She was killed on Monday and...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

17-year-old identified in New Haven homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A teenager has died after being hospitalized from a July 3 shooting in New Haven. John Tubac, 17, a recent graduate from high school in New Haven, was identified by New Haven police on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries. This is the city's sixth...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

9-year-old boy shot in Waterbury housing complex, police say

WATERBURY — A 9-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot outside in a housing complex Wednesday night, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Police were called to the Truman Apartments Housing Complex on North Main Street around 10:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hartford Residence#Shultas Place#The Hartford Police
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Haven Independent

Cops, Neighbors Patrol Hill — Seeking Cops

“Did the lieutenant convince you?” Leslie Radcliffe called out to Tiemarcie Ramos, who’d walked past the Hill North police substation in search of his mother’s stolen garbage can. Ramos shrugged. Radcliffe wasn’t satisfied. Radcliffe, a Hill community activist, was helping the New Haven Police Department enlist...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Columbia Man Killed In July 4th Capitol Heights Shooting

Detectives are offering a reward as they work to identify a suspect in connection to a Capitol Heights shooting over the weekend, authorities say. James Milton Johnson, 26, was killed after being shot on the 600 block of Addison Road South shortly after 12 a.m., Sunday, July 3, according to Prince George's police.
WTNH

Avon Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat, police call it hoax

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Walmart on West Main Street in Avon was evacuated on Thursday due to a reported bomb threat, according to police. The Avon Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. Police searched the building and did found nothing. Police said they determined the bomb threat was a hoax.
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Community remembers family of 3 killed in Waterbury house fire

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The fire that killed a pair of parents in Waterbury last week has also killed their 17-month-old son. The family of three was pulled out of their burning home last Wednesday. The toddler died a few days after his parents, officials said. Fire officials said the...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
307K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy