Morgan County, AL

No Fences Cowboy Church gave away 100 bicycles to children in Morgan County.

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinistry on Wheels: Morgan County church provided 100 bicycles to children. Dozens of bicycles — some adorned with neon green rims, some with bright blue frames and some with silver streamers — filled No Fences Cowboy Church. Each of the 100 bicycles represented a gift to the...

hartselleenquirer.com

CBS 42

Headstone donated for grave of one-time slave in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Bill Simpson never knew Ike Coffee, but he heard numerous stories about him from when his mother and aunts were growing up. Simpson said Coffee lived in a small apartment attached to the James Stewart family home. He looked after their children and often other children in the neighborhood.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

City of Florence to Conduct Public Meeting Regarding Veterans' Drive Corridor

THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERANS’ DRIVE CORRIDOR STUDY ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 AT THE BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER LOCATED AT 300 NORTH BROADWAY STREET IN FLORENCE. HE VETERANS DRIVE CORRIDOR SERVES A MULTITUDE OF ROLES INCLUDING A GATEWAY INTO THE CITY, ACCESS TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, AND HOME TO MANY LONG-TIME RESIDENTS.
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Bible Bowl in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD – Teens, pre-teens, and elementary students of the Muscle Shoals District Baptist Association have been busy so far this summer keeping their minds sharp and learning about God’s creation. Study sheets and scriptures were provided several weeks before the youth gathered for Bible Bowl competition, a three-day session of fun and fellowship June 7-9 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield.
SHEFFIELD, AL
radio7media.com

Crash Damages Florence Business

A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville VFW Auxiliary raises more than $500 for local veteran

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Falkville VFW, Post 10774, held a car wash fundraiser June 25 in Hartselle. The fundraiser was organized to benefit a local veteran, who is disabled and homeless, who was previously living in his vehicle with his dog, according to auxiliary members. The fundraiser raised $553 for the veteran who served in the Vietnam War. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Falkville wishes to thank those who assisted with the event, including Bryan and Teresa Rowland, Taylen and Noah Grace Rowland, Kinzley Sheppard, Brody Butler, Kim Irvin, Tom Parks, Tayler Graves, Emilee Pace, Danielle Pace, Laurie Cooper, Barbara Parks, Jim Makayla Cooper and Angel Sanders. The organization also wishes to thank the Hartselle Pizza Hut who provided water and location for the car wash.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The protest that wasn’t

CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.  Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.   While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search. Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville couple celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss

Ralph and Mary Alice (Morris) Nelson will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary June 7. The couple were married at Gandy’s Cove Church in Falkville and still reside there today. Together they had three children: June Nelson Graham, of Falkville; Janet Marie Nelson and Jane Nelson Fields, who are deceased. They have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Reclaiming faith

Recently my friend Dan restored a small cabin for me on Lee Acres which had once served as a small dormitory at the Hartselle Tabernacle. I came in possession of the old building about twenty years ago when the campgrounds and buildings were renovated. After the carpenter had completed his work at the tabernacle he began building our retirement home. He had stored his tools and supplies in the old cabin and moved it out to our place to use it for the same purpose. When he had completed our house he moved on to another project but left the cabin with us.
HARTSELLE, AL
WKRG

Alabama KFC employees stage walkout over broken air conditioning system

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Employees at the Hartselle Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) walked out over the weekend, citing poor working conditions. According to the employees, the chicken wasn’t the only thing cooking. Employees at the Hartselle KFC told News 19 their air conditioning system was broken for more...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

An expansive history: a guide to Downtown Cullman’s most historic buildings

CULLMAN, Ala. – The National Register of Historic Places criteria for evaluation allow for prioritization of the preservation of historical sites based on their quality of significance in American history, including places that are associated with events that contributed to the broad patterns of our history, that are associated with the lives of significant persons and that embody the distinctive characteristics of a method of construction among other criteria according to the U.S. Department of the Interior National Register Bulletin. Cullman has several historical sites registered in the National Register of Historic Places. The Cullman Downtown Commercial Historic District was listed...

