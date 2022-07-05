No Fences Cowboy Church gave away 100 bicycles to children in Morgan County.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Falkville VFW, Post 10774, held a car wash fundraiser June 25 in Hartselle. The fundraiser was organized to benefit a local veteran, who is disabled and homeless, who was previously living in his vehicle with his dog, according to auxiliary members. The fundraiser raised $553 for the veteran who served in the Vietnam War. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Falkville wishes to thank those who assisted with the event, including Bryan and Teresa Rowland, Taylen and Noah Grace Rowland, Kinzley Sheppard, Brody Butler, Kim Irvin, Tom Parks, Tayler Graves, Emilee Pace, Danielle Pace, Laurie Cooper, Barbara Parks, Jim Makayla Cooper and Angel Sanders. The organization also wishes to thank the Hartselle Pizza Hut who provided water and location for the car wash.
Comments / 0