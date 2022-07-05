No Fences Cowboy Church gave away 100 bicycles to children in Morgan County.

Recently my friend Dan restored a small cabin for me on Lee Acres which had once served as a small dormitory at the Hartselle Tabernacle. I came in possession of the old building about twenty years ago when the campgrounds and buildings were renovated. After the carpenter had completed his work at the tabernacle he began building our retirement home. He had stored his tools and supplies in the old cabin and moved it out to our place to use it for the same purpose. When he had completed our house he moved on to another project but left the cabin with us.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO