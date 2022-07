MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks started pretty well in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Helena Senators at Lindborg-Cregg Field Wednesday afternoon. Mavericks starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery and his defense were able to get out a jam with runners at second and third with just one out on the board. And to start the bottom of the frame, Adam Jones got the game going with a homer that lofted for a long while before just dropping over the outfield wall.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO