Golf can be an expensive hobby. Expert players note that green fees in high-end clubs can run you up to $500 for a single round of golf, but if you don’t mind playing on public golf courses, you only have to pay around $36, including a cart. The difference in experience is, of course, drastic, but hey, you get what you pay for. On top of green fees, players also have to cough up hundreds—or even thousands—on equipment. A complete set can cost as much as $1,000, with the median range costing $200 to $400. You also have to pay for shoes, clothes, and if you take it seriously, coaching fees.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO