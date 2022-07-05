ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

capitolwolf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of...

capitolwolf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Watch Joey Chestnut absolutely body protestor, keep demolishing hot dogs

A protestor interrupted the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest, and was immediately put in a chokehold by Joey Chestnut. Joey Chestnut has dominated the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, winning 14 titles in the previous 15 years. En route to his 15th mustard championship belt, he had to overcome an injury and an interruption by a protestor.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Women destroy New York restaurant in dispute over sauce, report says

Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Westfield, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Eater

Lower East Side Fries Spot Trashed by Customers Allegedly Angry Over $1.75 Toppings

Bowery Boogie reports that Lower East Side fries shop Bel-Fries was wrecked over the weekend, by patrons allegedly upset by the $1.75 price for added toppings. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” said chef Rafael Nuñez, of the incident now circulating online. According to news organization Univision, computers, a cash register, and other items were supposedly destroyed at the Ludlow Street late-night spot and at least one Bel-Fries worker allegedly ended up in the hospital with head injuries after the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Joey Chestnut Going Viral Before Competition

Joey Chestnut is ready to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day. Chestnut is trying to contest the championship, despite being on crutches. The National Hot Dog Eating Contest will finally take place on Independence Day again after a two-year hiatus. It wasn't being held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo
FOX Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident

Nothing was going to stop Joey Chestnut from winning his 15th men's championship at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, N.Y., on the Fourth of July. Not even an exuberant protestor. Looking to make a wager on your favorite sporting event? Head on over to...
GAMBLING
Time Out New York

A giant new KFC just opened in downtown New York

Ladies and gentlemen, Chinatown is now home to a brand-spanking-new Kentucky Friend Chicken (KFC) restaurant: a 2,000-square-foot palace of frizzled white meat, French fries, pot pies and more at 275 Canal Street between Broadway and Lafayette. Although offering the iconic fried chicken menu items that the chain has been known...
LAFAYETTE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Chomp#Coney Island#Food Drink#Espn
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy