ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone in Erie County who drives on NY Route 5 should be aware of some road work that is scheduled to start next week in the Town of Evans. The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that culvert replacement will begin on Route 5 on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. According to the NYSDOT, both the east and westbound lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction between Sturgeon Point Road and Meier Drive.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO