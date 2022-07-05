ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat advisory issued in Dane County

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

Temperatures are predicted to be dangerously hot in Dane County with heat indices approaching 105°. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Public Health Madison Dane County reminds residents that extremely high temperatures coupled with high humidity can have some serious effects on your health such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxNdL_0gVGGRe700
Public Health Madison Dane County issued tips to help avoid heat-related illness in relation to the July 5 heat advisory issued for Dane County. Metro Creative Connection

More than 1,000 deaths from extreme heat events occur each year in the United States. People most at risk from getting sick from the heat are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing, and people with a chronic medical condition.

Here are some important precautions to take to avoid serious health consequences related to this extreme heat:

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7dOn_0gVGGRe700
Buy Now It might take a little more than one bottle of water to keep your pet hydrated in hot weather conditions. Metro Creative Connection

• Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected

• Check local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

• Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, or do a video call. If you visit in person, remember to stay physically distant (six feet away), for example, greet them from outside their home.

Stay aware about your own situation as well as what’s going on around you. If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated, or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.

If you see a parked car with a child left alone, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car. If you see a pet left alone, also call 9-1-1 and don’t leave until help arrives.

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Comments / 0

