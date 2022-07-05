Two teens lose fingers setting off fireworks in Florida

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks. "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...

