Rolfe, IA

Rolfe Woman Arrested On More Than Thirty Counts of Animal Neglect

more1049.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe woman was arrested last week on more than thirty counts of animal neglect after police received a report of domestic violence. It...

more1049.com

KCCI.com

Boone city official charged with assault has been sentenced to prison

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone city official charged with assaulting three people outside of city hall last year has filed an Alford Plea in the case and has been sentenced to prison. Amy Rasmussen has been sentenced to two years in prison. Entering an Alford Plea means Rasmussen maintains...
BOONE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
CRESTON, IA
more1049.com

Date Set For Decker’s Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get into their home. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the Northside of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
LINDEN, IA
1380kcim.com

Glidden Man Arrested On Motor Vehicle Burglary Charge Following Carroll Police Department Investigation

A Glidden man wanted in connection to reported motor vehicle break-ins at a local business was taken into custody Tuesday by the Carroll Police Department. According to law enforcement, 46-year-old James Don Miller was arrested in the 600 block of Burgess Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation into the June 21 incident. Authorities allege Miller had entered multiple semi-tractor trailers parked outside Randy’s Diesel Repair during the early morning hours and stole at least a half-dozen oil jugs from the trucks. Miller was released after posting a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, July 14. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
GLIDDEN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man stabbed woman on the back with a knife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman in the back with a knife, according to police. Dominique Taylor has been charged with the crime. According to police, Taylor and the woman were arguing in a parking lot Tuesday in...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged After Deadly West Des Moines Car-Bicycle Crash

(West Des Moines, IA) -- An Urbandale man is facing charges after a deadly West Des Moines bicycle crash. Police say 42-two-year-old Brian Kirkman is accused of driving a car that hit a bicyclist last Friday night in the 96-hundred block of Raccoon River Park Drive. Fifty-seven-year-old James Deal of Des Moines died at the hospital. Kirkman is charged with homicide by motor vehicle and O-W-I, 2nd Offense and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested For Assault While Wielding Weapon

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on Sunday for an assault charge. Storm Lake Police responded to a call on Sunday morning in the 700 block of Cayuga Street on the report of an assault with a firearm. The victim told responding officers there was a dispute over a sale of merchandise and the other party had gotten a handgun from a vehicle and aimed it at the victim before fleeing the scene.
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.
BONDURANT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported three arrests and one incident report. On July 1, Police arrested 24-year-old Duane Giles of Creston for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities released Giles on Promise to Appear. On July 3. Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Lee Marler of Creston, a Union County Warrant for Violating a...
CRESTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.
SAC COUNTY, IA

