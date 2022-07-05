Cherokee Marsh upcoming events

The goats have left but are scheduled to return to Cherokee Marsh - South Unit in mid-August.

Join the Friends of the Cherokee Marsh for any or all of these upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

Bird and Nature Adventures

Sunday, August 7, 1:30 pm - 3 pm Learn Prairie Plant ID with naturalist guides Lynn Persson and Eva Roos and first Sunday of EVERY month, year-round, ALWAYS 1:30 pm – 3 pm

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.

Contact: Paul Noeldner, paul_noeldner@hotmail.com, 608-698-0104

NIGHT moth walk

Friday, July 29, 9 pm – 10:30 pm

Join naturalist Jeff Steele on this night walk to see and learn about moths and other night-flying insects. We'll walk to different viewing spots to view insects under ultraviolet light. Be prepared for mosquitoes. A flashlight may be helpful for walking. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and Madison Parks. Rain date July 30.

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.

Beginning Birders

A Madison Audubon Field Trip. If you’re curious about birds, this outing is for you! Cherokee Marsh South contains many diverse habitats, including wetlands, ponds, prairie, and woodlands; it’s a great spot to encounter waterfowl, herons, cranes, and so much more. Together, we'll look and listen for birds, focusing on tips for identification.

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - South Unit 5002 School Rd

For more information (registration available soon)

Sat, August 6, 9 am - 10:30 am

Birding by Boat

Sunday, August 7, 7 pm - 8:30 pm

Join Madison Audubon and the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin for a slow paddle exploring the incredible diversity of Cherokee Marsh. Get a great experience looking for birds, insects, and aquatic plants by boat; we expect to see species like Green Heron, Kingfishers, swallows, Sora, and more!

Registration is open to only BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin participants and Madison Audubon members at this time.

More information and register

Volunteer with the Prairie Partners

Once again this year in cooperation with other nonprofits, we are sponsoring five Prairie Partner interns who will work Tuesdays, 8 am - 4:30 pm through August 9 (except for July 19, replaced by Thurs, July 21). We'll be working on removing invasive plants plus a few other activities such as seed collection and educational presentations.

Volunteers are welcome to join us in the field to meet the interns and help out. Come for an hour, a full day, or whatever fits your schedule. On alternate weeks, we work in Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park and Yahara Heights County Park. The meeting location varies from week to week. You're also welcome to join us to meet the interns any week on our lunch break.

To join us any Tuesday (except July 19) or on Thursday, July 21, contact janaxelson@gmail.com for the location.

Sponsoring the interns depends on financial contributions from our donors.

Donate to support the interns.

Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day 2022

Saturday, August 20, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Snapshot Day is a statewide, one-day event connecting volunteers, water lovers, and local groups in a search for aquatic invasive species (AIS). You can help protect Wisconsin’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands from these invasive plants and animals that negatively impact habitat, wildlife, recreation and health. This event is coordinated in partnership with UW-Madison Division of Extension, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, local partners, and YOU!

Volunteers will look for invasive species at critical monitoring sites, and potential invasive species will be verified and cataloged with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to guide species control and conservation management plans. No experience is necessary and training is provided virtually prior to the event.

This year, in a partnership with the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and Wild Warner, the Dane County event will be staged at Warner Park but will continue to include monitoring sites at Cherokee Marsh and other nearby locations.

Learn more and sign up

Friends of Cherokee Marsh board meetings

Wed, July 20, 5:30–7 pm and Wed, August 17, 5:30-7 pm

Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr OR Warner Park rainbow shelter. Everyone welcome. To confirm time and location: 608-215-0426, janaxelson@gmail.com.

Self-guided nature adventures

Get ideas for your own self-guided nature adventures at Cherokee Marsh and other locations.

Save the dates

Fall bird and nature adventures

September 4: Topic TBD, Cherokee Marsh, North Unit

September 24: Beyond Backyard Birding, with Madison Audubon, Cherokee Marsh North Unit

October 2: Fall Colors at Cherokee, with naturalist guide Sean Gere, Cherokee Marsh, North Unit.