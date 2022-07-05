ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton’s 42nd annual 4th of July parade attracts thousands

By Reporter Dick Mason
 3 days ago
– Thousands of people turned out for the 42nd Templeton 4th of July parade Monday morning. They lined the parade route with low-back chairs and held informal parties in at least a dozen homes along the route. Again this year, the parade was preceded by the annual pancake breakfast at the Tempelton Fire Station.

The parade included equine groups- from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Posse to small carts pulled by only one pony. Youth groups walked, danced, and dribbled soccer balls along the parade route, while others rode trailers and flatbed trucks, while others. Model As, Classic Cars, and an elegant Packard transported car enthusiasts and dignitaries along the parade route.

Supervisorial candidate and local retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bruce Jones rode in a classic Porsche driven by John Whitworth. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong rode together in Arnold’s car. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s classic Chevrolet stopped running near Tempelton Park, but he and his son jumped out and pushed the car along the parade route. Others joined in that effort.

The parade opened with a color guard and ended with Enrique on his Dancing Horse, and Voces Tapatias from Paso Robles.

Templeton Rotary produces the parade, which has become one of the biggest 4th of July parades on the Central Coast.

