ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

What’s for dinner?

By Anna Nesser
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Island Grown Initiative’s Mobile Market is back on the road this summer. This market on wheels contains and delivers affordable, fresh, locally grown produce and eggs. There are also some lightly processed Island-made items for sale, many of which are made using local ingredients. The produce is still brought to...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Event blossoms

On June 24, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands held our 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids garden party at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. This year’s event celebrated a decade of the Vineyard community coming together to support our mission on Martha’s Vineyard, and shined a light on a 22-year mentoring friendship between Gayle Mone and Lizzie Paulson. The committee, co-chaired by Stanley Startzell and Marcia Smith, would like to extend a special note of thanks to Chris and Sheila Morse, who graciously donate their venue year after year in support of our mission.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Gardens of Love: Jannette Vanderhoop

A mutual friend, composer and author Dean Rosenthal, suggested I check out Jannette Vanderhoop’s garden. Many people, myself included, have met Jannette through her booth, Island Naturals MV, a showcase of her contemporary Native American jewelry at the Vineyard Artisans Festival for 16 years, or the Aquinnah holiday markets, or even at her “Treasure Box” exhibitions (think Joseph Cornell meets Betsy Johnson). Also, in the off-season pre-pandemic, we were both regulars at Pathways Arts events in Chilmark. Jannette has worked as a landscape designer and gardener for the past couple of decades. Her own garden is a relatively new work in progress. Janette grew up all over the Island; when she lived in Edgartown during elementary school, they had a wild backyard, where she and her siblings liked to catch snakes, but no one gardened. In high school she attended two years of off-Island boarding school, followed by college in Southern California. She has lived in her tribal housing home for the past six years. Jannette’s “first landscaping job I mowed lawns with a giant 62-inch Lesco, with another young woman, through the Tribal Work Learn Program [an eight-week program]. Then I worked for Oakleaf for a summer,” she says. At this point we are in Jannette’s white truck, heading to the one nearby client whose lawn she mows, because “it’s a postage stamp,” and where the mower had been left. As we drive by the bus shelter, she waves and says, “There’s Rohan, he works for me, he’s my neighbor.”
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: White rabbit, white rabbit

White rabbit, white rabbit. I’m sitting down to write this week on July 1st. I remember when I was younger, the Fourth of July seemed like the middle of summer. Now it seems to be the start of it. I remember getting out of school earlier, around the 15th of June, maybe. And of course, in college, I got out in May, so I guess there was more time before the Fourth. I miss that. Now summer just feels like one big race to pack everything in and make sure to enjoy everything, and get to the beach, and take part in special events, and so on, and so on, and so on. It feels so frantic. I’m working hard on actively slowing down the pace. I feel like I say that a lot, and usually fail. But this summer, it is a definite focus for me. That and losing some of the grief weight I’ve put on. Lofty goals, I’d say.
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
West Tisbury, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Come celebrate the fruits of summer

Happy official summer season, everyone! The Island seemed incredibly busy through June, so I am curious (meaning scared) to see what July will bring. At least the weather has been lovely so far. Beware of lots of bikers, runners, walkers, mopeds, and cars on the road. I have started giving myself extra time to get places, and I am trying drive a little slower, because you never know what is beyond the bend.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fully booked

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series is back this year with a slew of talented writers with various literary focuses, debuting their new works at the Chilmark Community Center (CCC) and the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Since 2005, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival has brought politicians, pundits in the music...
CHILMARK, MA
365traveler.com

13 FUN THINGS TO DO IN PLYMOUTH MA YOU’LL LOVE

If you’re planning a trip to Boston or coastal New England, consider visiting Plymouth, Massachusetts to experience a place you’ve undoubtedly learned about, but may not have yet visited. Plymouth, Massachusetts takes its local history far beyond the textbooks, delving into the individuals, customs and aspirations that formed...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

On My Way: Cross-Island Hike

The 2022 Cross-Island Hike, sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, was as much a celebration as a 19-mile trek. For the uninitiated, including myself until a week and a half ago, the hike is held annually on National Trails Day, the first Saturday of June. I found out from a patron in the Oak Bluffs Public Library.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Bread#Food System#Nutrition#Food Drink#The Mobile Market#St Augustine#Church#Ebt#Wic Coupons#Igi
NECN

WATCH: Shark Spotted Attacking Seal Just Off Cape Cod Beach on July Fourth

A woman who was celebrating the Fourth of July at a beach on Cape Cod captured quite a scene when she recorded a shark finding its dinner just off the shoreline. Kim Reilly was near the water's edge on the north side of Nauset Outer Beach in Orleans with her family when a shark began attacking a seal around 8:30 p.m. Monday, just as the sun was setting.
ORLEANS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Writers Read

Join the West Tisbury library for its monthly Writers Read evening. Led by Niki Patton, community members have the opportunity to read short original prose pieces or listen to their fellow Islanders read aloud. Monday, July 11, at 6:30 pm. Email Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com to sign up to be a reader or listener. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Zita Cousens, the woman behind the gallery

Cousen Rose Gallery is a popular spot on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. But many people may not know much about Zita Cousens, the dynamic woman behind the site of the longest-running art showplace in town. “I’m an adventurous person,” she says. “I went skydiving in Newport.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Births

Augusta Cottrell and Hunter Cottrell of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Astrid Louise Cottrell, on June 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Astrid weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Levin Diosi Charter. Arletta Charter and Seth Charter of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Levin...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fundraiser breaks record for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids raised more than $108,000 at the June 24 event, breaking a record of all previous fundraisers for the on-Island mentoring program. The event brought a sold-out crowd of more than 200 supporters to the Field Gallery in West Tisbury....
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Fireflies lighting up the night sky

I have had a terrible time beginning this week’s column. It’s been such a dispiriting week of news on the Island, nationwide, and worldwide, that I am finding it impossible to begin as I usually do, reporting on lovely summer weather, or something blooming, or seeing a friend I haven’t seen in some time. There will be some upbeat news coming, but if you don’t want to be depressed, stop reading now, and skip the next four paragraphs.
WEST TISBURY, MA
NECN

Nurse Leaves Hospital, Launches Cannabis-Infused Coffee Business

After 25 years of nursing, Amy Smith says she was fed up. Fed up with patient behavior. With hospital administration decision-making. And with what she viewed as “insults” to her intelligence and experience. After a year of mulling over the decision to quit, Smith decided to leave not...
WPRI 12 News

NIROPE matriarch Marion Cardi dies at 100

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cardi family is mourning the loss of its matriarch. Marion Cardi, the mother of Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi, passed away on Wednesday, according to the family. The Cardi family said Marion was 100 years old “plus a month and a bit.”. “Our...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Deaf Island: More than just disc golf

This past weekend, New England Deaf Disc Golf held its 20th annual Deaf Island tournament at Edgartown’s Riverhead Field Disc Golf Course. Deaf men, women, and children from across the country flocked to the Vineyard to compete in the tournament, which consisted of more than 10 divisions categorized by gender, age, and skill level.
EDGARTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy