What’s for dinner?

A mutual friend, composer and author Dean Rosenthal, suggested I check out Jannette Vanderhoop’s garden. Many people, myself included, have met Jannette through her booth, Island Naturals MV, a showcase of her contemporary Native American jewelry at the Vineyard Artisans Festival for 16 years, or the Aquinnah holiday markets, or even at her “Treasure Box” exhibitions (think Joseph Cornell meets Betsy Johnson). Also, in the off-season pre-pandemic, we were both regulars at Pathways Arts events in Chilmark. Jannette has worked as a landscape designer and gardener for the past couple of decades. Her own garden is a relatively new work in progress. Janette grew up all over the Island; when she lived in Edgartown during elementary school, they had a wild backyard, where she and her siblings liked to catch snakes, but no one gardened. In high school she attended two years of off-Island boarding school, followed by college in Southern California. She has lived in her tribal housing home for the past six years. Jannette’s “first landscaping job I mowed lawns with a giant 62-inch Lesco, with another young woman, through the Tribal Work Learn Program [an eight-week program]. Then I worked for Oakleaf for a summer,” she says. At this point we are in Jannette’s white truck, heading to the one nearby client whose lawn she mows, because “it’s a postage stamp,” and where the mower had been left. As we drive by the bus shelter, she waves and says, “There’s Rohan, he works for me, he’s my neighbor.”

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO