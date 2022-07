Why are Tide Pods, batteries, toothpaste and upscale facial cleansers disappearing from the shelves of drug stores and groceries in Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn?. Local store owners say the main reason is that shoplifting is rampant, and easily resold items like these are targeted by professional thieves. These thieves, also known as “boosters,” are employed in an underground economy that is feeding off legitimate businesses.

