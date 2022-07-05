ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

She got lucky in 2012 – Claressa Shields aiming to settle Savannah Marshall feud

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455WfU_0gVG9I9o00
Sport

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall both vowed to settle a 10-year feud on the “biggest night in women’s boxing history”.

American Shields and Hartlepool’s Marshall will square off for undisputed middleweight world champion status at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, September 10.

Shields boasts the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine titles, with Marshall holding the WBO belt.

Both fighters are unbeaten in 12 professional fights, but Marshall defeated Shields in amateur action at the London 2012 Olympics.

That 2012 bout still plays on both fighters’ minds, and at London’s opulent Banking Hall in the heart of the city, the duo admitted their desire to settle a decade-long feud.

“This has to be the biggest story in women’s boxing; this will be the biggest night in women’s boxing history,” said promoter Ben Shalom.

“It’s an all-women card for the first time ever, and it’s not on box office. It’s taken so much to get this fight on, I would like to thank the promoters on both sides.

“It’s been going on 10 years, since the 2012 Olympics. Now we’re here 10 years later, at the 02.”

Shields lifted the lid on her festering frustrations from that loss to Marshall in London, vowing to avenge the loss in the very same city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsQrJ_0gVG9I9o00
Savannah Marshall is undefeated (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“She got lucky in 2012 but she won’t get lucky in 2022,” said Shields.

“I was 17, also London was hosting the Olympics, and they also favoured her. I’d never scored eight points in any fight, I just scored 30 points the day before.

“I was 17, she couldn’t shake me, she didn’t drop me. But all of a sudden she’s a knockout puncher. I don’t hate anyone. But I really do have a huge dislike for her.

“They’re saying she’s a big knockout puncher, she’s the only blemish on my record and that she has the recipe to beat me. My job is to show the world that she doesn’t.

“I don’t reign supreme in three different weight classes for no reason.”

She got lucky in 2012 but she won't get lucky in 2022

British world champion Marshall remained calm and unfazed as the two boxers indulged in verbal sparring, pledging to dismantle Shields’ reputation.

Shields’ nickname is the GWOAT – the greatest woman of all time – and Marshall offered relative disdain for that moniker.

“This has been a long, long time coming but we’re here now,” said Marshall.

“Come September 10 I will be the new undisputed champion of the world. I’m a fan of Claressa Shields, what she’s done for the sport is amazing, she’s a pioneer.

“But the reality is, she doesn’t beat me, she didn’t before and she won’t again. That defeat to me, it kills her, look, it absolutely burns inside.

“I’m not just going to beat you, I’m going to outbox you. I’m going to put an end to all this GWOAT rubbish.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Claressa Shields
Boxing Scene

Hearn: When Joshua Beats Usyk, I'm Gonna Behave Like a Clown

Eddie Hearn makes no apologies for the way his emotions get the best of him on nights where his clients produce stirring, odds-beating wins. The head of Matchroom Boxing recently recounted his famous show of exuberance in May 2012, when his charge Carl Froch drubbed then IBF 168-pound champion Lucian Bute in five rounds in Froch’s hometown of Nottingham.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Dubois's Trainer: Pulev Would Be Great Opponent if He Beats Chisora

Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA 'regular' heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, is hoping that his boxer will a top opponent in the second half of the year. Last month, Dubois traveled to the United States to score a knockout of Trevor Bryan to capture the WBA 'regular' belt. McGuigan...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Boxing#London 2012#Combat#American#Wbc#Wba#Ring
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce thinks he’ll KO Deontay Wilder

By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce believes he can knock out former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after his lastest stoppage win over journeyman Christian Hammer last Saturday night in London, England. Joyce’s fourth-round knockout win over the 34-year-old second-tier fighter Hammer (27-10, 17 KOs) has him believing he’ll KO Wilder....
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Liam Smith wants Jermell Charlo or Tim Tszyu fight

By Adam Baskin: Former WBO 154-lb champion Liam Smith hopes to get a title shot against undisputed champion Jermell Charlo or a battle against #1 WBO Tim Tszyu. Those would be very tough fights for Smith, who has suffered past defeats against notable fighters Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Kubrat Pulev: “He’s [Chisora] scared, he knows what’s coming”

By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev clashed on Thursday during their final press conference ahead of Saturday night’s rematch on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. Afterward, Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) said that Chisora’s behavior was a classic sign of a “scared” person, saying he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: I'm Disappointed With Canelo's Reaction To Bivol Loss

Gennadiy Golovkin is currently preparing for his scheduled trilogy fight with career rival Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The two boxers first collided in 2017, in a fight that ended in a controversial twelve round split decision. A year later, Canelo won a razor close twelve round majority decision. On September 17...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy