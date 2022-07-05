ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapuscinski Comes From Tenth To Win Fourth Of Season In Pathfinder Bank SBS Grand Prix 35 At Oswego Speedway

Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Defending Speedway champion Dan Kapuscinski drove the Flack Racing No. 23 from the outside of the fifth row to the front for his eighth career Oswego Speedway victory and fourth win in five races during this past Saturday night’s Grand Prix 35. Starting in the...

Oswego County Residents Achieve SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the spring 2022 semester. President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
iheartoswego.com

Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton summer concert series kicks off

FULTON — The summer concert series in Fulton has started, happening Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Bullhead Point and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at the Canal Landing Gazebo until the end of August. The concert series is free to the public and is presented by the City of Fulton...
Annual Porch Party At Pratt House Museum Set For July 22

FULTON – The Friends of History will host its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 177 S. 1st St., Fulton, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Happy Days Are Here Again!” Come join us for a happy day with lots of good food and good friends, old and new. There will be a variety of finger foods, hot and cold dishes, beverages, and desserts. Bring your appetite. The cost is $20 per person.
iheartoswego.com

Timothy R. Rhinehart – July 3, 2022

Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, NY the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills. He owned and operated Rhinehart’s Landscaping, for...
Port Of Oswego Continues To Build Successful Shipping Season

This past week one of several wind turbine barges called on the Port of Oswego (POA), unloading 15 of the first of 91 tower sections that will be delivered to the Port. The tower sections were manufactured in Michigan and transported by tug and barge to Oswego, with the ultimate destination of Steuben County’s Eight Point Wind Energy Center.
localsyr.com

Bingo heats up at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
Lucy Catherine (Lynch) Montanaro

PENNELLVILLE, NY – Lucy Catherine (Lynch) Montanaro, age 93, of (Pennellville) Schroeppel Town, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born on May 11, 1929 on Onondaga Hill, New York, to her late parents, Catherine Ann (Strickland) and Chester Lynch. Lucy was a graduate of Split Rock High School, Onondaga Town.
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Announces Leaf Removal

FULTON – Rowlee Construction recently donated their time, manpower and equipment to assist with the removal of leaves at Mt. Adnah Cemetery. This was a huge contribution in helping maintain the cemetery grounds. The association is grateful to RCI for their continued help.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 6/27/22 – 7/3/22

Time/Date: 03:27:00 06/28/22 – Booking Number: 7152. Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 106 Agency: FPD. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22 – PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT – 2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22 – PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22- PL120.14.01 AM2...
ConnextCare Breaks Ground On Pulaski Site Project

PULASKI, NY – On Monday, June 27, ConnextCare held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction at the Pulaski office. Site updates will include the addition of 800 square feet of clinical space in the rear of the main building with a covered canopy and testing center; four electric car charging stations; a gazebo powered and equipped with Wi-Fi; an 1,100 square foot walking trail for staff and community use; .7 acres of new parking spaces and reconstruction of the existing staff parking lot.
PULASKI, NY
