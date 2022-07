Kevin Smith‘s entire career is a kind of navelgazing, either about pop culture, his own life or his own art. So, it’s not really much of a surprise his third film in the “Clerks” franchise, simply titled “Clerks III,” is a meta affair that looks back on Smith’s own career. “The film is predicated on the idea that Randal survives a heart attack, a massive heart attack, quite like I did, and then winds up, you know, deciding that he’s wasted his life,” Smith told Vanity Fair last year while describing the plot. “But before he dies, he wants to memorialize himself. He wants to make a movie. So our boys essentially wind up making ‘Clerks [1]’.”

