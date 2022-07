ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We are uncovering new information about the Canadian man who was stopped in Livingston County a few months back with a duffel bag full of guns. Badri Ahmed-Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. But tonight, we've obtained his statements to police—in which he claims he was pressured into moving the guns.

