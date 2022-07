OSWEGO – Earl Joseph Fahsel III, 61, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Volney, New York, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born October 17, 1960 in Syracuse, New York, to Iris and Earl J. Fahsel, Jr. and attended Mexico Academy where he excelled in wrestling. Earl served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 until his Honorable Discharge in 1982.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO