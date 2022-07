In this harrowing encounter, a grizzly bear attempts to break into the mother coyote’s den as she does everything she can to protect her pups. What a wild planet we live on. A grizzly bear is a rare enough sight for most of us humans, but a grizzly squaring off against a lone coyote is exceptionally so. But wildlife watcher Tecco59, who’s amassed quite an impressive array of Canadian captures, managed to film exactly this in June.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO