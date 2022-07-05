ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

Final Freedom Rock unveiled on July 4th

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtJtB_0gVG73VE00

ALTOONA, Iowa — The City of Altoona celebrated Independence  Day in a big way this year. For the first time in years, the town held a parade, and the day was also marked by unveiling Iowa’s 100th and final Freedom Rock outside Adventureland Inn.

“I wondered when I started if I bit off more than I can chew,” said Freedom Rock creator, and artist, Ray “Bubba” Sorensen. “I got there, I had to help, family and friends and now my parents have been supportive, my wife and kids have been amazingly supportive. My kids have obviously learned to help out now they’ve they actually are a great help they’ll fill in the big colors for me as I can work on some detail.”

Sheriff: Man’s body found in Raccoon River after he fell off tube Sunday

Sorensen painted the original Freedom Rock on Highway 25 in Adair County. He was asked to paint similar Freedom Rocks in nearby counties, and before long every county in Iowa wanted a Freedom Rock to help tell the story of local veterans.  Since then, he has started an effort to paint a Freedom Rock in every state.

Some people now make a trip out of it, so see all 100 Freedom Rocks Sorensen has painted. Dennis Irvin and Donna McCoullogh of Des Moines have been to all 100 rocks as of Monday.

“We just this weekend finished up the last three I had to say it was over in Fairfield, Winfield, and Mediapolis and finished up the tour,” said Irvin, “and we swing by here on the way home last night it was still covered until first thing this morning she saw this unveiling so we came to see this one.”

To find out where you can see Freedom Rocks in Iowa, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

June weather recap and a look ahead to the rest of July

The first half of June brought several days with cool and rainy weather, but it wasn’t enough to keep Iowa from seeing another month of below average precipitation. On the temperature side, heat returned once the rain stopped, and Des Moines recorded ten days in the 90s. Des Moines Temperatures and Precipitation Overall temperatures were […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Altoona, IA
Government
City
Mediapolis, IA
City
Winfield, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Altoona, IA
Altoona, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Taking a road trip this summer? Here’s what’s new in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel this summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure. Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, joins PSL for two interviews where she discusses destinations not far from home. Watch the two interviews in the embedded playlist to learn more about the following featured amenities (and more).
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Freedom Rocks
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27th at her West Des Moines home. The criminal complaint […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Housing market in Iowa shows signs of cooling off

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by .75 a point, the biggest raise in 30 years, is supposed to put a brake on inflation, which for Iowa’s housing market it might have. Des Moines Realtor Brett Fine has seen a slight reduction in the pace in the housing market. “We’re […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

New service with bikes that ride the rails starting in Boone

Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers which is launching service in Boone this month....
BOONE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Tuition fundraiser for twin of Ames church shooting victim

URBANDALE, Iowa — Vivian and Valarie Flores were more than just roommates at Iowa State University. “They walked around our office and greeted everybody with warm hugs,” said Missy Ringgenberg who serves as the director at Respite Connections in Urbandale. They were more than twin sisters. “They were inseparable,” said Ringgenberg. The twins also had […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy