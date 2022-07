Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO