Suspected Arrested for Sunday Road Rage Double Shooting, Murder of Off-Duty Cop

By Ryan Dickinson
 3 days ago
Blawnox , PA – A 40-year-old Pittsburgh man has been arrested for a double shooting that left one person dead on Sunday. The victim was an off-duty Oakdale police officer. Today, the Allegheny County Police has identified 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen, of Pittsburgh, as the person responsible, charging him with one count...

