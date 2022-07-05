ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hills, PA

Police Arrest 29-Year-Old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies

By Ryan Dickinson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLEASANT HILLS, PA – Police have arrested a 29-year-old male who is suspected to have committed multiple armed robberies in Pleasant Hills and Monroeville. According to the Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations Unit, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Pleasant Hills police officers were notified of an...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

