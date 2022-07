PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Pulaski Police Department is continuing to warn residents of scams that are circulating in the area. The department reported in June that an elderly couple from the community lost $36,000 in a phone scam, and now they are warning of other ways scammers are trying to obtain money from residents. According to police, they have received reports of two other ways scammers are trying to get access to residents’ money.

