Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a shooting that took place on Wayne Ave. Authorities state that on June 24, 2022, at 5:18 am, a female victim arrived at Temple Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The victim stated she was shot by an unknown black male while asleep inside her apartment located on the 5400 block of Wayne Ave. Detectives from the Shooting Investigation Group have since located a crime scene and recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings as well as video of a male entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO