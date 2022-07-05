ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Atlantic City

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A man was struck and killed in Atlantic City on Friday night, police reported. At 11:30 PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Kentucky and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Atlantic City, NJ
Accidents
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Two Killed in Separate Pedestrian-vehicle Crashes in South Jersey

Officials in two municipalities in South Jersey are reporting fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes that happened on the night of the 4th of July just minutes apart. The Vineland Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue around 9:52 Monday night for the report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Traffic Accident#Pacific Avenues#The Acpd Traffic Bureau#The Traffic Bureau
Shore News Network

Atlantic City Shooting Sends Teen Victim to Hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 19-year-old male was found shot by police officers on Tuesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said at 1:17 AM, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot. Responding officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 19, of Atlantic City, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two men charged in the shooting of two others in Pennsauken, NJ

PENNSAUKEN — One week after a late-night shooting in this Camden County township, one victim remains hospitalized as two men are charged in the encounter. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced charges against Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro, and Marcus Johnson, 29, whose place of residence was not disclosed, in connection to the June 30 shooting on the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In South Jersey Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Shore News Network

Gloucester Township Family Displaced by Fire

Gloucester Township – A family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home Thursday morning in Gloucester Township. According to police, at approximately 6:29 am, officers responded to Lillian Place in the Glendora Section for a report of a dwelling fire. “Arriving officers found heavy smoke conditions coming...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 24, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in Salem City, authorities said. Marquise Coleman, of Salem, was killed near Miller and Carpenter streets shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey. Coleman was taken to Salem Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
SALEM, CT
MyChesCo

Philly PD Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Male Suspect in Wayne Ave Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a shooting that took place on Wayne Ave. Authorities state that on June 24, 2022, at 5:18 am, a female victim arrived at Temple Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The victim stated she was shot by an unknown black male while asleep inside her apartment located on the 5400 block of Wayne Ave. Detectives from the Shooting Investigation Group have since located a crime scene and recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings as well as video of a male entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. county pays $215K to settle jail beating lawsuit

Cumberland County has paid $215,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who said he was beaten by corrections officers while at the county jail in 2019. Lourenzo E. Witt was arrested at a Vineland Wawa in March 2019 after an encounter with a police officer led to the discovery that he had an outstanding warrant.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman Charged with Drug-Induced Death of South Toms River Man

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Pleasantville woman has been charged for the death of a man who died from a dose of fentanyl-laced heroin in South Toms River earlier this year. Michele Baker, 39, was charged for the death of the 44-year-old South Toms River man months after police responded to a residence on South Main Street for a report of an unresponsive male.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

101K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy