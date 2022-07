St. George Police have removed four children from homes and arrested five individuals in connection to a drug distribution investigation. The police department says it served two search warrants Wednesday at 107 N. Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane in St. George as part of its ongoing investigation into distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possibly fentanyl to teenagers in Pottawatomie County. The search warrants allege adults have been using teenagers to distribute the illegal drugs with small children present in their homes. Police say four children were removed from both homes and placed into the custody of the State of Kansas.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO