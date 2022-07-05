ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Upzoning and Rent Control: A Perfect Match

By Randy Shaw
beyondchron.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharter Amendment Ensures San Francisco’s Rent-Controlled Future. San Francisco has a chance this November to unite two essential housing policies: upzoning and rent control/just cause eviction protections. This combination offers the brightest future for the over 100,000 new residents occupying new apartments in San Francisco over the next two...

beyondchron.org

PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Sacramento Leapfrogs San Francisco In Size of Its Homeless Population

It’s probably not going to change our city’s reputational stereotypes, but Sacramento now has a larger homelessness problem than SF, and a higher percentage of unsheltered people living there. San Francisco certainly has long had the reputation of having the worst homelessness problem in the country, though by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Once a crucial refuge, ‘Gayborhoods’ lose LGBTQ residents across the U.S.

Cleve Jones has lived in the Castro for nearly 50 years, almost from the day he graduated from high school in Phoenix and hitchhiked to California. He has been a political and cultural leader in San Francisco, organizing gay men and lesbians when the AIDS epidemic devastated these streets in the early 1980s. He created the nationally recognized AIDS Memorial Quilt from a storefront on Market Street. He was a face of the anger and sorrow that swept the Castro in 1978 after the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to the Board of Supervisors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland City Council declines to put ballpark proposal on ballot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council decided on Tuesday not to put an advisory measure on the ballot in November that would have allowed the public to vote on whether a new ballpark is built for the Oakland A’s. Five councilmembers voted “no” to putting the measure on the ballot, two said “yes,” […]
OAKLAND, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco to Reconsider Inclusionary Zoning as Development Slows to a Crawl

J.K. Dineen reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle that San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pushing to reconvene a “technical advisory committee” that meets periodically to revisit the city’s inclusionary zoning program. “The eight-person committee, which includes four mayoral and four Board of Supervisors appointees, has not met since February 2018,” according to Dineen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

