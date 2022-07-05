Gene Smith on Big Ten and SEC: They 'frankly separated themselves a long time ago'
By Michael Daly
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 days ago
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith believes in the Big Ten and SEC being separated from the rest of college football. Smith spoke about the progress the two conference have made in a press conference on Friday in Columbus (via On3 Sports):. “The Big Ten and the SEC frankly...
Last season, Ohio State had the most potent offense in college football. The Buckeyes also had 2 losses and missed the College Football Playoff. Even those who don’t want to point fingers have to admit that the combined significance of points 1 and 2 above suggests that the defense has to improve. Factor in the midseason stripping of play-calling from Kerry Coombs and the postseason hiring of Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State, and it’s clear that defense is going to be pivotal in Columbus this fall.
Despite head coach Ryan Day and his assistants putting together the current No. 2 ranked recruiting haul in the country, the program has yet to see a quarterback claim their spot in the class. Perhaps that will all change by weeks end, as a target at the position for Ohio State eyes the finish line in his recruitment. Plus, the Buckeyes seem to be well-positioned for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.
Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quickly it all disappeared — the yard lines, the red paint and white “Ohio State” and “Buckeyes” in the end zones, even the iconic Block O at midfield. Days and weeks of work vanished in seconds on the time lapse video...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Phil Steele doesn't mess around when previewing a college football season. His 28th annual preview edition is a hefty 352 pages and rates every team and position group in the country. Steele said Ohio State has the top quarterback group and second-best running backs and...
Brycen Hopkins and Markus Bailey were given a chance to talk about their favorite memories from their time at Purdue in a recent interview. Both of them had the same answer. Bailey plays LB for the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals, while Hopkins plays TE for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Both played in West Lafayette from 2015-2019, so it shouldn’t be surprising that their favorite memory from Purdue is beating No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in 2018. Hopkins brought in 3 catches for 37 yards receiving, while Bailey led the team in tackles that night with 15 total tackles and had a pick-6 as well.
Ohio State is reportedly making a legacy hire to its men's basketball program. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Nick Kellogg is joining the Buckeyes' men's basketball staff. He's set to be an assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and the director of scouting. Kellogg is the...
Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
Columbus – One of the largest car shows in the area will roll into Columbus this weekend, Goodguys car show. 24th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG will host in Columbus from July 8-10, 2022 at the Ohio Expo Center 717 E 17th Ave., Columbus, OH 43211. The show...
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, an Akron Democrat, last month reimbursed Franklin County $52.72 for improperly taking the owner occupancy tax credit on Columbus property he and his wife, Barbara, own through a trust that their children will inherit. The Owner Occupancy Credit is a state program...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the area’s largest health providers announced on Thursday they were laying off more than 600 employees in two departments. The layoffs will impact the I.T. and revenue departments, according to a media release. The Full Statement From OhioHealth:. “To continue to be a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday after a lawnmower he was riding flipped and landed on top of him. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, it was called out about 11:20 a.m. to the 5200 block of the Fisher Road on the West Side.
AMAZING opportunity to be in a PRIME location in Vassor Village. Build your dream home or take advantage of the endless opportunities permitted in this C-4 Commercial district. Lot is currently zoned C-4 Commercial, with a Council Variance & Building Permits in place for a SFH. SFH Building plans, approved by the Department of Building and Zoning Services, are available upon acceptance of a contract.
Tonight: Mixed clouds, isolated shower late, low 68. Friday: Clouds increase, rain and t-storms return, high 80. A nicer, drier day today after record setting rainfall on Wednesday, but rain is coming back to our area. There is a complex of rain and storms well off to our west that is moving east-southeast this evening, and could provide a few showers overnight as it falls apart moving toward our southern counties. Temps will fall from the middle 80s to the upper to middle 60s overnight.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a suspect they said walked out of a Columbus drugstore after swiping hundreds of dollars in seconds. The theft happened quickly on July 4 at the CVS Pharmacy at 3307 E. Broad St., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The incident started off-camera, as a man […]
