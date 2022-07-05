Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting – mayor

Two of the victims of a July 4 parade massacre in a Chicago suburb left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck about two months earlier. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became the latest victims in a string of horrific mass shootings.The victims were Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.KEVIN and IRINA MCCARTHYIt was...
