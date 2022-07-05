ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting – mayor

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday against the suspected gunman in...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Death toll from July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park rises to seven as victims named

The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.The first six adults...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
The Independent

'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

Two of the victims of a July 4 parade massacre in a Chicago suburb left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck about two months earlier. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became the latest victims in a string of horrific mass shootings.The victims were Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.KEVIN and IRINA MCCARTHYIt was...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Robert Crimo’s parents say they had ‘zero’ role in July 4 parade attack

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy