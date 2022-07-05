ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros come back to walk-off Royals on Yordan Alvarez's home run

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling behind early on, Houston chipped away at Kansas City's lead before one mighty swing by Yordan Alvarez completed the Astros' biggest comeback win of the season. Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and Houston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for its seventh straight...

