ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Federal judge rules in favor of pharmaceutical companies in West Virginia opioid case

By Jared Gans
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48slcy_0gVG33e400

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia.

LAW: New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.’s distribution of prescription opioids in Huntington and Cabel County caused an opioid epidemic and a “public nuisance” in those areas.

“The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington,” the ruling reads. “And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor.”

Faber said the state’s law against public nuisances has only been applied to conduct interfering with public property or resources, not the distribution or sale of a product. He said extending the meaning would be “inconsistent” with the history and “traditional notions” of a nuisance.

Representatives for the plaintiffs said in a joint statement that they are “deeply disappointed” personally and for the citizens of Huntington and Cabel County.

“We felt the evidence that emerged from witness statements, company documents, and extensive datasets showed these defendants were responsible for creating and overseeing the infrastructure that flooded West Virginia with opioids,” they said. “Outcome aside, our appreciation goes out to the first responders, public officials, treatment professionals, researchers, and many others who gave their testimony to bring the truth to light.”

4TH OF JULY SHOOTING: Officers shot during Philadelphia July 4 fireworks show

Attorneys said they will discuss possible alternatives with their clients in the wake of the ruling.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams (D) said in a statement that the case was about holding the distributors accountable and providing medical providers with resources to mitigate the opioid crisis.

“We respect the Court and the judicial system through which we have sought remedy, but my disappointment cannot be measured,” Williams said. “The decision today is a blow to our city and community, but we remain resilient even in the face of adversity.”

Williams said the drug companies are part of a “powerful industry” responsible for fueling the epidemic in the city and across the country. He said he will continue to fight for those who lost their “lives and livelihoods” to opioids.

“The citizens of our city and county should not have to bear the principal responsibility of ensuring that an epidemic of this magnitude never occurs again,” he said.

McKesson said in a statement to The Hill that it maintains and regularly enhances programs to detect and prevent opioid diversion in the pharmaceutical supply chain. It said the company only provides controlled substances to pharmacies that are state-licensed and registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We continue to be deeply concerned about the impact that the opioid crisis is having on families and communities across our nation,” the statement reads. “We see prescription drug diversion and abuse as an issue that needs to be addressed through a comprehensive approach that includes regulators, manufacturers, pharmacies, distributors, doctors and patients.”

Lauren Esposito, the vice president of public relations for AmerisourceBergen, said in a statement to The Hill that the company is pleased with the court’s decision. She said AmerisourceBergen and other pharmaceutical distributors have needed to “walk a legal and ethical tightrope” between providing access to medication and preventing the diversion of controlled substances.

“Today’s ruling will help enable our company to do what we do best — ensuring that health care facilities like hospitals and community pharmacies have access to the medications that patients and care providers need – ranging from blood pressure medications to chemotherapies to COVID-19 treatments and, as appropriate, prescription pain medications,” she said.

She pointed to a section of the ruling that stated that the companies “substantially complied” with the Controlled Substances Act to have in place suspicious order monitoring systems.

POLITICS: GOP nominee for Illinois governor apologizes after calling for people to ‘move on’ after shooting

Cardinal Health did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV
Business
City
Huntington, WV
State
Illinois State
Huntington, WV
Industry
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
NBC News

Supreme Court sides with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for doctors who face criminal charges for overprescribing powerful pain medication in a case arising from the opioid addiction crisis. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that prosecutors must prove that doctors knew they were illegally prescribing powerful pain drugs...
CASPER, WY
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA delivers win for self-government, affordable energy

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent Supreme Court decision restores power back to the legislatures]. It’s been an eventful month for decisions from the Supreme Court. Monumental decisions on issues of life , the Second Amendment , and religious freedom have now been followed up by West Virginia v. EPA , a decision that has major implications for checking runaway regulators and for the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonstringer_com

Federal Judge rules in favor of African-American State Farm agents who claim they were discriminated against

In a class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois Federal court, African-American State Farm agents claim they are discriminated against because of "firm-wide policies and practices" which subject the agents to lower pay on a systemic basis as well as a high turnover rate. State Farm sought to have this case dismissed, but a federal judge in Illinois ruled in favor of the agents on July 1, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

US court rules distributors not responsible for opioid crisis

The three largest drug distributors in the United States have won a major court victory, with a judge ruling that they were not responsible for record opioid addiction in one part of West Virginia state. Between May 3 and July 28, 2021, 70 witnesses testified as part of the lawsuit in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Virginia Law#Mckesson Corp#Opioid Epidemic#Politics Courts#Politics State#Cardinal Health Inc
Slate

Guns on Parade

You could not ask for a sadder display of how America’s gun culture has begun to whittle away our other freedoms than the attack on the Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois. A 21-year-old man with an assault rifle opened fire on the parade, killing seven spectators...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

2nd Amendment supporters in Maryland rally around U.S. Supreme Court decision

(The Center Square) – One gun rights group in Maryland is elated with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding self-defense. The ramifications of the court’s recent decision regarding New York’s gun permit law are being felt across the country, especially in Maryland where the decision would potentially invalidate the long-standing requirement for a permit to carry.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC News

What moving from Kentucky to Virginia after I was diagnosed with cancer reveals about Roe

After years of teaching Roe v. Wade as a family law professor, I experienced the stunningly painful irony of reading the leaked Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on the day I was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Overnight, at age 44, I became a person who would need an abortion if pregnant because cancer treatments would compromise a healthy birth and delay needed cancer care. I also became someone, like other hormone-positive breast cancer patients, who was advised to discontinue hormonal contraception because it might stimulate the growth of cancer cells.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Democratic Governors of Colorado and North Carolina issue executive orders to protect women from being prosecuted when they come from out-of-state to have an abortion

The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to home states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements

The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for landowners to sue for damages caused by large-scale animal confinements, saying it “wrongly decided” a 2004 case on Iowa’s right-to-farm law. In a 4-3 decision, the court concluded that its 2004 ruling on such matters, though reaffirmed in 2018, was incorrect. The majority of justices […] The post Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNS

Divers searching Cheat Lake after boy jumps in

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface on his own, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office did not specify the age of the boy, but did say that two boys jumped from the Ices […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Reason.com

The Legality of DACA After West Virginia v. EPA

Last month, DACA turned ten years. Despite its vintage, the Supreme Court has never passed on the legality of the policy. Indeed, DHS v. Regents ducked the issue altogether, finding that the Trump Administration failed to justify the DACA rescission. (That precedent seemed to have expired with Biden v. Texas.) In Regents, I filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Cato Institute. We argued that DACA would trigger the major question doctrine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

SCOTUSRuling in West Virginia v. EPA Threatens All Regulation

The US Supreme Court on June 30 issued its most important environmental law decision in more than a decade, in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down the Clean Power Plan—the Obama administration’s regulation limiting the greenhouse gas emissions of existing power plants. It did so by invoking the major questions doctrine, which made its appearance for the first time in a majority opinion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy