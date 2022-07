PELHAM –The Alabama American Legion will host the 2022 Mid-South Regional Baseball Tournament at Pelham High School on Aug. 2-7. Seven teams will participate in the tournament, which will take place at Bobby Hayes Stadium. The open ceremony will take place Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., and it involves Legion Riders, active-duty military, first responders, fly-over and a Parade of Flags ceremony. Games will begin at 10 a.m. Aug 3-6. The final championship game will start at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7. Each game will have an opening prayer and a presentation of the National Anthem.

PELHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO