Photo Courtesy of Darren McGee/Office of the Governor. “Today, we are taking swift and bold action to protect New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed landmark legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons. This package of new laws — drafted in close collaboration with the Legislature — is devised to align with the Supreme Court’s recent decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen. As a result of this decision, the State has taken steps to address the consequences of the Supreme Court decision and the resulting increase in licenses and in the number of individuals who will likely purchase and carry weapons in New York State.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO