It’s a memorable dining experience when you find a restaurant that is quintessentially southern to its core. To me, that’s one of the greatest joys of life. I recently had that experience at the Miller House of Owensboro, Kentucky. From the stately exterior, to the charming white tablecloth interior, to the wonderful southern food — it’s a must visit by my standard. If you find yourself in the region, do yourself a favor and make a reservation!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO