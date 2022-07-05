ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police still searching for Kewanee man suspected of firing gun during fight

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
Police are still searching for a 19-year-old Kewanee man they say discharged a firearm during an altercation last Thursday.

A warrant for the arrest of Matthew Peed, the suspect in the incident, was issued July 1 for Aggravated Battery with Discharging a Firearm Causing Injury (Class X Felony) and Aggravated Battery in a Public Place .

The Kewanee Police Department issued a press release Monday asking for the public's help in the search.

Police said the altercation took place in the 500 block of Franklin Street between two male individuals. The victim said Peed pointed a handgun at him during the dispute, which the victim grabbed in defense.

The victim refused treatment after he was injured when the handgun discharged.

Surveillance footage and witness statements were also gathered by responding officers.

Peed reportedly left the area in a 2015 black Dodge Journey SUV with an Illinois license plate of DK53304. KPD received information that Matthew Peed was seen in the Quad Cities area after the incident.

Aggravated Battery with Discharging a Firearm Causing Injury carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a Aggravated Battery in a Public Place carries a potential sentence of 2 to 5 years.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Matthew Peed is asked to please contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or your local law enforcement agency.

