Christine Lampard says she would come back as a GHOST and haunt husband Frank if he ever moved on with another woman after her death

Christine Lampard has joked she would come back as a ghost and haunt her husband Frank if he ever moved on with another woman after her death.

The TV presenter, 43, admitted she is so in love with the retired footballer turned manager, 44, that she couldn't begin to think about him being with someone else.

Speaking on Tuesday's Loose Women, she said: 'It's a real act of love to be able to say to someone, "I want you to live your life. I want you to go and be happy".

Spooky: Christine Lampard has joked she would come back as a ghost and haunt her husband Frank if he ever moved on with another woman after her death

'I'm not sure if I could say it. I love them [Frank] so much, I can't begin to think what life's like without me in it.'

The panel were discussing partners finding love after loss in the wake of actor Damian Lewis going on dates with rocker Allison Mosshart 14 months after the death of his wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory.

Coleen Nolan, 57, said: 'You actually said you'd come back and haunt him [Frank]'.

Christine responded: 'And that might happen, it depends what has happened in that time... I think it's because I want to be part of it, that's the issue.'

Loved up: The TV presenter, 43, admitted she is so in love with the retired footballer, 44, that she couldn't begin to think about him being with someone else (pictured in 2019)

She added: 'I think I'm going to come back and be reincarnated or something, I don't think I could go that quickly... or quietly, I would be so bitter in my head that it's been taken away from me.'

Christine and Frank are parents to Patricia, three, and Freddie, 16 months, and have been married since 2015.

The TV presenter is also stepmother to her husband's daughters Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

The loved-up couple wed at St Paul's Church in London after meeting in 2009 at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Speaking on Tuesday's Loose Women, she said: 'It's a real act of love to be able to say to someone, "I want you to live your life. I want you to go and be happy"

Speaking on Loose Women Christine said: 'I felt different the second I got married, something in my mind changed...

'Even the next day I remember we woke up and said 'Oh my God. We're Mr and Mrs', when we finally got round to doing it, it's the best thing ever. It was just such a lovely special day for all of us.'

The TV personality previously admitted she and Frank were not meant to be at the awards the night they met.

Speaking on Lorraine, Christine said: 'It's a strange one it is because 10 years ago that we met at them, it was one of those nights that neither of us were meant to go to.

Panel: The panel were discussing partners finding love after loss in the wake of actor Damian Lewis going on dates with rocker Allison Mosshart 14 months after the death of his wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory (L-R) Christine, Colleen, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper

'It was a last minute thing for him and I arrived at the awards late because of work. We were sat on tables next to each other.'

Christine added that Piers Morgan got some credit for introducing her to Frank as he 'did do an introduction', and joked: 'He was there at that moment so I can't actually take that away from him.'

The TV personality went on to gush over Frank's skills as a father to Patricia, as she praised: 'He is very good, he has to be directed a little bit, I suppose, but he's great. He's so brilliant with her.'

She also added that their little one has 'none of my DNA in her' except her curly hair, and added: 'the rest is like daddy, everything else.'