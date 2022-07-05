ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Saturday's gun fire near Columbian Park

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Heath Garrett Fletcher is suspected of firing off several shots about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Columbian Park , Lafayette police said.

No one was injured by the shots, which police said were targeted.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette police caught up with Fletcher, 27, of the 11000 block of U.S. 52 South, Clarks Hill.

Police jailed Fletcher on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Fletcher remained incarcerated Tuesday without bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier:

