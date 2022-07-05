ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

One dead after fatal fire over weekend in Oconomowoc

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC9tz_0gVFzKbc00

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a apartment building in the city of Oconomowoc on July 2.

The fire occurred at about 2:48 p.m. when a passerby noticed smoke coming from a second-floor window at 211 S. Concord Road, according to a Western Lakes Fire District news release.

The call was upgraded to a structure fire with a person trapped soon after. A full response from Western Lakes was called for, as well as mutual aid from the Hartland Fire Department and Merton Community Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene six minutes later, they found flames coming from the second floor, and the building was being evacuated. Ladders were used to get residents out of the building. One was pulled from the building while the rest of the evacuees self-evacuated.

Emergency personnel found a person in the apartment where the fire started; they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. No other injuries were reported. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Western Lakes and the Oconomowoc Police Department.

The fatality is also under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, which was requested by the fire department. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the department said in its news release that the death and the fire do not appear to be suspicious.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family, friends and neighbors impacted by today’s tragic loss," Western Lakes Chief Brad Bowen wrote in the release. "As a community we have suffered a tragic event and a challenging incident for our first responders."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard

A 24-year-old man was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Route 173 west of Harvard Thursday morning. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:50 a.m. Thursday to Route 173 and Marshall Street in unincorporated Chemung for a two-vehicle crash with […] The post 24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge

MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Hartland, WI
nbc15.com

Several fire departments respond to Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Fire Department, along with several other units pitched in to put out a house fire mid-Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to CFD, they were paged out for the fire around 10:20 a.m. with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom. The first unit who arrived on scene sprayed water form the outside of the house until other units that responded were able to arrive and go inside the house.
COLUMBUS, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Theresa man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash that struck ambulance

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Theresa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drunk driving crash that hit an ambulance and killed a passenger. David G. Worley was sentenced to eight years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision on Thursday morning, according to a press release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Theresa man sentenced in deadly 2020 crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver in a deadly crash involving an ambulance nearly two years ago has learned his fate after pleading guilty in April to a homicide charge. On Thursday, a Fond du Lac Co. judge ordered David Worley spend the next eight years behind bars following his conviction on a count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Additionally, the 30-year-old Theresa man will serve seven years of extended supervision upon his release.
THERESA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Structure Fire#Accident
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tuesday morning crash on I-94 in Delafield leaves one dead

DELAFIELD — One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash on I-94 Tuesday morning. According to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Nate Wright, the call for service came in at 9:48 a.m. Wright said the crash was caused when traffic slowed for construction work just to the west of Highway...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Fire at MacArthur Road business

10:00 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1900 block of MacArthur Road reported a man entered the property and started a small fire. The fire had been put out and there was minimal damage, but the caller was looking to report it. Video surveillance showed a teenager loitering near the rear of the business and start a loose board on fire on the pavement.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks Explode in Sheboygan County Pickup Truck

A pickup truck parked at a home in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima Monday evening burst into flames. Firefighters and police were called to the home, which was located on County Road V, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three injured in Rock County crash

MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old man was hospitalized with a serious head injury after causing a crash that also sent a 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man to the emergency room. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 11:13 a.m. today at the intersection of N. STH 213 at […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

2nd Kenosha Uptown Shooting in Two Nights; Fatality Id'd From 1st One

(WGTD)---A second shooting incident occurred in as many nights in Kenosha's Uptown area Tuesday night. This time, a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest while apparently in or near a vehicle in the 6100 blk. of 24th Ave. According to a news release from the police department, the man is expected to survive the attack.
KENOSHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Coppersmith gets 20-year sentence for double-fatal OWI crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Samuel Coppersmith, 22, who killed two and severely injured two others in what authorities say was a drunk and drugged July 19, 2020 crash has received a 20-year prison sentence. Coppersmith was convicted in May. At only 22 years old, Coppersmith will spend a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy