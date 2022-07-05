Celebration on the River: Tuscaloosa marks Fourth of July with fireworks, music

Despite a rain delay, thousands gathered Monday night at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration.

After the weather cleared up, the Celebration on the River featured a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra inside the amphitheater, followed a fireworks display over the Black Warrior River.

The TSO concert featured medleys from "West Side Story" and "Victory at Sea," the themes from "Star Wars" and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," and a crowd singalong with Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The orchestra accompanied the fireworks display by performing patriotic songs, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" thrown in for good measure. The fireworks lit up the Tuscaloosa sky, with a crescent moon and a passing train on the trestle nearby the amphitheater adding to the evening's atmosphere.

