What you need to know about exercise during pregnancy

By Dr. Maridee Spearman
 3 days ago
As an obstetrician/gynecologist, a common question I get from my patients is, “Is it safe to exercise during pregnancy?” Generally speaking, exercise is safe to continue or begin during pregnancy if you’re healthy and have a normal pregnancy. However, it’s essential to seek regular prenatal care and ask your ob-gyn what exercises are safe for you and your baby.

Who shouldn’t exercise during pregnancy?

Certain conditions can make exercise unsafe during pregnancy, including severe anemia, preeclampsia (pregnancy-induced high blood pressure), preterm labor or ruptured membranes (broken water) during your pregnancy, cerclage (a procedure where your cervical opening is closed to prevent or delay preterm birth), certain heart and lung diseases, and being pregnant with twins, triplets or more and being at risk for preterm labor.

Talk to your doctor if you have been diagnosed with any of these conditions to determine what activity level is safe for you.

Why it’s important to stay active during pregnancy

If your doctor says it’s safe for you, regular physical activity during pregnancy can help decrease constipation, ease back pain, boost your fitness level, strengthen your heart and blood vessels, support healthy weight gain during pregnancy, help you reach a healthy weight after your baby is born, and lower your risk of gestational diabetes, cesarean birth and preeclampsia.

How much exercise do you need during pregnancy?

If you’re pregnant and your physician says it’s OK, aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week. Aerobic exercises get your blood pumping and move your large muscle groups. You’ll know you’ve achieved a moderate-intensity pace if your heart rate increases and you break a sweat. You should still be able to talk, but not sing.

Aerobic activity includes walking, swimming, water aerobics or riding a stationary bike. Prenatal Pilates and yoga can also be beneficial during pregnancy, though they’re generally not considered aerobic exercises.

If you didn’t exercise before your pregnancy, start slowly and gradually increase how often you exercise. Start with five minutes of activity a day, then add five minutes each week, aiming for 30 minutes per day.

If you exercised regularly prior to becoming pregnant, you can likely continue the same workouts as long as your physician approves. However, you want to avoid weight loss during pregnancy, so you may need to increase how much you eat. Aim for nutrient-dense whole foods to support a healthy pregnancy, such as lean protein, vegetables, fruit, healthy fats and whole grains.

Exercises to avoid during pregnancy

During pregnancy, your body goes through many changes. Carrying extra weight in your center can affect your balance and put stress on your muscles and joints, particularly your lower back and pelvis. This can increase your risk of falling, so be mindful of your movements.

Exercise causes the body to send oxygen and blood flow to the muscles and away from other parts of the body. When you’re pregnant, you have a higher need for oxygen, which can affect your ability to do intense exercise.

Your joints can become more relaxed because of hormonal changes. This can increase your risk of injury, so avoid high-impact, bouncy movements during pregnancy.

I also recommend avoiding contact sports, hot yoga or Pilates, activities that put you at risk for a fall (such as horseback riding, skiing or off-road cycling), scuba diving and activities at a high altitude.

Exercise safety during pregnancy

Stay well-hydrated before, during and after your workouts. Wear loose-fitting clothing and exercise indoors, particularly if it’s hot and humid outside. A supportive sports bra and belly support belt can make exercise more comfortable.

Avoid lying on your back or standing still as much as you can. Standing still can cause blood to pool in your legs or feet, while lying on your back can cause the uterus to press on the vein that sends blood to your heart. These positions can cause a decrease in blood pressure.

When to seek medical care

You should stop exercising and call your ob-gyn if you experience chest pain, vaginal bleeding, fluid leakage from the vagina, painful uterine contractions, dizziness, fainting, shortness of breath before exercise, headache or muscle weakness.

While exercise can be safe during pregnancy, it’s important to talk to your health care provider to determine what’s right for you. To find a provider near you, visit www.pardeehospital.org.

Dr. Maridee Spearman is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist at Pardee OB/GYN Associates.

