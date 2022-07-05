‘People were getting trampled’: Hundreds run from Lake Eola fireworks show after ‘noise’ scare

Lake Eola fireworks scare

Hundreds of people ran away from the Lake Eola fireworks show after people started talking about a shooting.

Orlando police said there is no evidence of any gunfire.

Witnesses said that they thought they heard gunshots. Others said it was likely the sound of fireworks coming from another direction.

Whatever it was was enough to cause mass hysteria.

Witnesses said that the event had just started when a crowd began making a run for it.

“We saw this man in front of us get up and start running so we did,” a person said.

Witnesses shared their footage with us from the ground and from balconies.

Orlando police said people were hurt but we don’t know how many.

“People were getting trampled. People just kept running,” a person told WFTV.

Investigators said that they think the incident started next to the bandshell or Pine Street.

Anyone with information about what started the chaos is asked to call the police.

