Glen Andrews, 89; incomplete

Otis Hill, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Bobbie Brandon, 85, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joey Matthews, Beaufort. Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on...
Charles "Bob" Roman, 79, of Harkers Island, died Sunday, July 3,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Joey R. Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 10, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery. Alice was...
Buddy Greeson Jr.,75, of Newport, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old […]
MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City residents and visitors alike are familiar with the large red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24. The landmark, listed online as a tourist attraction, was vandalized on July 3. The approximately 6-foot-tall statues, made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers, stood...
(WITN) - Phone outages can happen, but imagine not having service for more than two weeks. That’s the reality for many residents that live off Sticks Road which borders both Beaufort and Pitt counties. 80-year-old Carolyn Cobb says she and many of her neighbors haven’t had service since Father’s...
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Betty Carr, a beloved institution and literally “the voice” of Pine Knoll Shores, has retired after 32 years, and the board of commissioners voted unanimously Friday to name their meeting room after her. It’s now the Betty Carr Board Room, and Friday was...
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
ATLANTIC — There are good health benefits from eating duck eggs, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular. Duck eggs are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and choline. Compared to chicken eggs, duck eggs are larger and have a thicker shell. Craig Hamilton of...
EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023. A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal...
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will celebrate one of summer’s most delectable treats Saturday with the second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival. The event will be from 3-7 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and unlike last year, there will be Bogue Sound watermelons, considered by connoisseurs to be among the best in the world.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
- By a vote of three to two, the Morehead City Town Council made the decision to terminate the contract of City Manager Ryan Eggleston without cause. He will receive a severance package that includes six months pay, six months continued health benefits and reimbursement for unused vacation time. The...
For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
EMERALD ISLE - Vivian Howard, an award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur, will soon bring her culinary creations to the Crystal Coast in a new, innovative way. Ms. Howard owns four restaurants: Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, Benny’s Big Time in Wilmington, Handy & Hot, and Lenoir in Charleston, S.C.
If you are currently looking for a list of fun things to do in New Bern, NC, you just found it. Nestled close to the North Carolina Coast, New Bern is a riverfront town found in Craven County right at the meeting point of the Trent and Neuse river. New...
