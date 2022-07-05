ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See These Odd Balls Hanging On A Tree, You Do Not Want To Touch Them

By Dave Basner
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1I9u_0gVFxxf100
Photo : Connecticut Fish & Wildlife

Hiking is a great way to get exercise and be at one with nature. During a walk through the woods, you'll see all sorts of wildlife from insects to birds to squirrels and other creatures, and you might spot a type of plant or flower you've never before seen. There's also a chance you see something strange, and one state's Fish and Wildlife Department is trying to bring awareness to one such odd sight.

Connecticut's Fish and Wildlife shared some photos of weird balls they've seen hanging from local trees. In their Facebook post, they wrote, "No, these are not Christmas in July balls hanging from this little oak tree! And, they are are not some kind of fruit produced by the tree. These are referred to as 'oak apple galls,' and they are created by tiny wasps (Family Cynipidae)."

That's right, those orbs are protective nurseries for tiny wasp larvae. The parent wasp injects a leaf with chemicals that mimic plant hormones, but also include eggs that grow the gall. The chemicals then tell the plant to produce nutrition to feed the larvae. In a way, the wasp takes over the leaf tissue on a molecular level to make a nest. Eventually, the larvae is mature enough to eat its way out of the gall and fly off.

According to the department, "These little galls are some of the most amazing natural occurrences in our forests that are still not fully understood by scientists." They also make sure to note, "It is truly a marvel of nature and causes little harm to the plant, and the tiny wasps do not harm humans."

One commenter showed what the orb looks like on the inside and it is even more mysterious.

The orbs show up in late spring and early summer and about now, the larvae are leaving them. As for the wasps, according to Nature & Garden, they don't sting people or animals. In fact, their stinger isn't designed for attacking, rather it is just a tube for laying their eggs.

Comments / 4

James Thompson
3d ago

✝️ I'M Sorry to head off in this direction, and I certainly am NOT by any means an Angel BUT ✝️✝️👍🏿✝️✝️👍🏿👍🏿✝️✝️DO YOU FEEL ME???✝️

Reply(1)
2
Related
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
The Guardian

Who says you can’t prune trees in summer?

I am determined to eat an apple from my garden this year. Last year, my resident squirrel took a single bite out of every one, decided none were to his favour and threw them on the ground. I tried netting the tree, but he found a way in. The squirrel gets into my apple trees by leaping from another, so this year I am going to judiciously prune his springboard.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fruit#Nutrition
PadHacks

Growing Vegetables in Your Apartment

A common misconception with apartment living is that you are not able to garden; this could not be further from the truth. The ability to grow fresh and scrumptious vegetables in your apartment is totally feasible! A balcony or outdoor space is prime; however, some plants will grow well inside near a window that gets sufficient sunlight.
Fast Company

The unexpected benefit of designing farms for the birds and the bees

Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know that coffee comes from tropical regions. But what is less well known is that it is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

What To Know About Growing Meyer Lemon Trees

Have you thought about growing trees indoors? Some, including the Meyer lemon tree, make excellent houseplants!. I’m fascinated by the story of the Meyer lemon, a hybrid citrus tree that produces lemons that are larger, sweeter and thinner skinned than the lemons you find in the grocery store. Its story includes everything from the adventures of the plant hunter, Frank N. Meyer, who found the original tree in China in 1908, to its adoration by chefs and kitchen trendsetters in the early 21st century.
GARDENING
SPY

Don’t Let Pests Ant-Agonize You — Here’s How To Get Rid of Ants

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Prevent Ants How to Identify Ants What Are Flying Ants? Chemical Methods to Get Rid of Ants  Natural Methods to Get Rid of Ants No matter where you live, ants will eventually be an uninvited houseguest. And while a few ants here and there might be annoying but not worrisome, an entire colony of ants can transfer bacteria, eat and contaminate your food and even bite or sting. At some point, we will all...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Phys.org

How the birds and the bees help coffee plants

Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know it comes from tropical regions. But what is less well-known is that coffee is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
Family Handyman

6 Ways To Stop Birds From Nesting Around Your Home

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 2020, a revision of the 1918 Act, protects a long list of common birds and makes it illegal to disturb their nests. Some of these birds, such as falcons, hawks and pelicans, would never make a nest in your home. But many others are only too happy to perch in your eaves to raise their young.
ANIMALS
Salon

How to prune tomato plants like you know what you’re doing

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. One of the first things I learned when I started growing vegetables was that...
AGRICULTURE
pawtracks.com

Determined to raise backyard chickens? 6 essential things to do before you set up your coop

Urban chicken coops are trendy and rightfully so. With a group of hens you get fun pets plus eggs — how often does the family dog contribute after all? But you can’t dive in on every Instagram trend, and this one, in particular, requires a pretty big upfront commitment mixed with a reasonable amount of upkeep, especially for beginners who have never owned so much as a parakeet. Just because it seems like a lot to handle, that doesn’t mean you aren’t cut out for poultry farming; many find it fun and rewarding. Before jumping into backyard chickens, think through these six things and determine if a flock of birds is really the right fit for you.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

These Pigs Were Living in a Pen Covered in Muck, Mange and Mites. Now They’re Thriving at a Sanctuary!

When Fabled Farm, Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, arrived at the farm, the pigs were living in a pen filled with about 8-inches of muck. They were not being properly taken care of and looked extremely scared and helpless. Although the pigs had no idea they were being rescued at the time, they were very well behaved on the long 3-hours drive back to the sanctuary.
ANIMALS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4K+
Followers
435
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy