Nursing Programs in Pikeville

Galen College of Nursing and Pikeville Medical Center have announced a partnership to open a Galen campus in Pikeville, Kentucky. The announcement represents a focused response from both organizations to address Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration regarding the state’s long-standing nursing shortage. Donovan Blackburn, Pikeville Medical Center...
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that the state is investing $2.3 million into new development projects in Pike County. A new Senior Center – $1 million to build a new center at 134 Bank Street in Pikeville. An expansion to the Brushy...
JULY 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. HERE ARE THE NAMES AND THE CHARGES OF THE LATEST FIFTEEN (15) PEOPLE WHO WERE ARRESTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, OR ANY MARTIN COUNTY CITIZENS ARRESTED BY A POLICE AGENCY IN A NEIGHBOR COUNTY JURISDICTIONS FOR JUNE 27-JULY 6, 2022:. Gary L....
Associate Dean for the Gainesville Campus, Dr. Hutton joined Galen in March of 2022. She has practiced nursing in many different specialties including the cardiac intensive care unit, dialysis, cardiac catheterization lab, operating room, and post-anesthesia care unit. Dr. Hutton graduated from Palm Beach Community College in 1985 with an...
A Harlan County man is facing numerous charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources into reports of an alligator in a creek near the community of Big Laurel. Cameron Cornett, age 23, of Big Laurel, is charged with illegally transporting and possessing an inherently...
BIG LAUREL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Harlan County man was charged with illegally transporting an alligator without informing the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on July 6. Cameron Cornett, 23, was in possession of a 4.5-foot-long alligator that he transported from Florida to Big Laurel, Kentucky, according to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
POUND, Va. (WYMT) - A shooting at a home in Pound, Virginia left one man injured Monday evening. Wise County Dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man shot in the Tompkins Road area. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. According to...
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After heavy rains led to flooding in some areas of Wise County Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning repairs for some roads. According to VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl, the flooding led to significant damage on Turkey Branch Road/Route 645 where the...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy. “Police officers...
SANDLICK, KY. — Martin County Coroner Chris Todd said while he was unsure how many times James Lee Howard, 36, was shot, but he was fatally shot in the head by a KSP trooper. 911 dispatchers got a call just after 11 P.M. for shots fired, and that it...
After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just hours after an officer-involved shooting that left one Martin County man dead, one person who was there when it all started shared his side of the story. Shannon Litton from our sister station WSAZ talked to Austin Harless. Harless was at the home when...
A Pike County man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and strangulation after he was allegedly seen dragging a man from his home. Officers responded to a residence on Ferguson Lane this past Saturday afternoon. The woman at the home informed police that 50-year-old Clinton Williams Jr., of Pikeville, had entered the home then allegedly grabbed her boyfriend, forcing him into a vehicle before leaving.
