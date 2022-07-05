Nursing Programs in Pikeville

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO