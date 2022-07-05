ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nursing Programs in Pikeville

galencollege.edu
 3 days ago

Whether you're new to nursing or looking to advance your nursing career, our campus...

galencollege.edu

galencollege.edu

Galen And Pikeville Medical Center Join Forces To Open New Campus In Pikeville

Galen College of Nursing and Pikeville Medical Center have announced a partnership to open a Galen campus in Pikeville, Kentucky. The announcement represents a focused response from both organizations to address Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration regarding the state’s long-standing nursing shortage. Donovan Blackburn, Pikeville Medical Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thelevisalazer.com

MARTIN COUNTY ARREST LIST – JUNE 10-JULY 6, 2022

JULY 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. HERE ARE THE NAMES AND THE CHARGES OF THE LATEST FIFTEEN (15) PEOPLE WHO WERE ARRESTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, OR ANY MARTIN COUNTY CITIZENS ARRESTED BY A POLICE AGENCY IN A NEIGHBOR COUNTY JURISDICTIONS FOR JUNE 27-JULY 6, 2022:. Gary L....
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
galencollege.edu

Jean Hutton, DNP, CNS, CNE

Associate Dean for the Gainesville Campus, Dr. Hutton joined Galen in March of 2022. She has practiced nursing in many different specialties including the cardiac intensive care unit, dialysis, cardiac catheterization lab, operating room, and post-anesthesia care unit. Dr. Hutton graduated from Palm Beach Community College in 1985 with an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Kentucky State
Kentucky Health
Pikeville, KY
Texas Health
Pikeville, KY
radionwtn.com

Alligator Sighting In Kentucky Creek Leads To Charges

A Harlan County man is facing numerous charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources into reports of an alligator in a creek near the community of Big Laurel. Cameron Cornett, age 23, of Big Laurel, is charged with illegally transporting and possessing an inherently...
WDTV

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

July 4th shooting leaves one injured in Southwest Virginia

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - A shooting at a home in Pound, Virginia left one man injured Monday evening. Wise County Dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man shot in the Tompkins Road area. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. According to...
POUND, VA
wymt.com

Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

VDOT: Flooding causes pipe washout, Wise Co. highway closure

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After heavy rains led to flooding in some areas of Wise County Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning repairs for some roads. According to VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl, the flooding led to significant damage on Turkey Branch Road/Route 645 where the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy. “Police officers...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County arrested after tossing bag of drugs and fleeing police

After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Suspect Arrested On Kidnapping Charges After Allegedly Dragging Man From Home

A Pike County man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and strangulation after he was allegedly seen dragging a man from his home. Officers responded to a residence on Ferguson Lane this past Saturday afternoon. The woman at the home informed police that 50-year-old Clinton Williams Jr., of Pikeville, had entered the home then allegedly grabbed her boyfriend, forcing him into a vehicle before leaving.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

