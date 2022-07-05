ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok sued over deaths of two girls performing ‘Blackout Challenge’

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Social Media Victims Law Center has announced it has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in connection with the deaths of two girls who died while participating in the “blackout challenge” on TikTok. According to the center, the challenge “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse...

www.pennlive.com

