TikTok sued over deaths of two girls performing ‘Blackout Challenge’
By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
3 days ago
The Social Media Victims Law Center has announced it has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in connection with the deaths of two girls who died while participating in the “blackout challenge” on TikTok. According to the center, the challenge “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse...
Dr. Mehmet Oz is being accused of recording a campaign video from his mansion in New Jersey. The video shows what appears to be the same bookcase as the one in his New Jersey home. Oz is the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania and was endorsed by former...
U.S. postal service officials have sounded the alarm over at least six armed robberies on mail carriers that happened in Maryland and Washington, D.C., over a two-day period, according to a report. "This alarming trend needs to stop," U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) spokesman Michael Martel said at a press...
Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022
A mother who had already taken home two $100,000 lottery prizes has won another six-figure sum in Maryland, the state lottery said. The 30-year-old, who has not been identified, bought the winning lottery ticket in Mardela Springs, a town about 16 miles west of Cambridge, Maryland. The state lottery said...
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”
WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested in a videotaped podcast this week that the shootings on the Fourth of July, including the one in Highland Park, Illinois, were “designed” to get Republicans to support gun restrictions. “Here’s what I have to say. I mean. Two...
After a Fourth of July shooting in Philadelphia that left at least two police officers injured, Mayor Jim Kenney said he's "worried every day" and cannot wait to be out of office. "I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time," Kenney told reporters Monday night at a press...
Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug charges in Russia, but she told the criminal court that she did not intentionally break any laws. Griner told the court that she had “inadvertently” packed vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage when she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17.
Police are searching for two suspects after a mall shooting in Maryland left three injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C., when two men got in an argument with several people inside the mall, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. As they left, one reportedly opened fire.
The leader of the trucker convoy that tried and failed multiple times to ensnare traffic around Washington DC was arrested on Wednesday after his group achieved mild success for the very first time.Proud Boy member David “Santa” Riddell was arrested along the National Mall in downtown Washington DC early in the morning on Wednesday. The Daily Beast first reported that he faced two traffic citations as well as one arrestable offense: Failure to obey the commands of a police officer.Several times throughout 2022, the group attempted to ensnare traffic around Washington DC in a manner reminiscent of the massive trucker...
Name, Image and Likeness legislation has brought great opportunities for college athletes in its first year and will only grow. Opendorse, an NIL company that supports athletes in building and monetizing their brands, recently released some fascinating numbers regarding NIL. For instance, did you know that the Big Ten was...
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave a raw response to Monday night's shooting. Kenney said gun violence has been a constant worry for him while in office. "I'll be happy when I'm not here — when I'm not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff," Kenney said. Philadelphia Mayor Jim...
A Pennsylvania woman and perennial candidate for elected office has been charged in connection with the gruesome death of her husband. Evelyn Zigerelli-Henderson, 66, stands accused of criminal homicide, aggravated arson, and arson resulting in danger of death or bodily injury over the grisly and disturbing early-morning discovery made at a house in Susquehanna Township, Pa. earlier this week.
Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions. Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area....
For the third time in five years, a stay-at-home Maryland mom won her third lottery prize of at least $100,000, state officials confirmed. The 30-year-old woman from Wicomico County in the state's southeastern corner won her latest prize playing a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, the Maryland Lottery reported. She paid...
