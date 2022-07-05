TikTok sued over deaths of two girls performing ‘Blackout Challenge’

Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022

18 HOURS AGO