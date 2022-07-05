ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A Post About Costco Chicken Has Redditors Writing Rap Lyrics

By Vedran Maslovara
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Picture this: You're walking through a grocery store and catch a glimpse of beautifully seasoned, freshly made rotisserie chicken with crispy skin and an aroma that probably makes you salivate just a little bit. You're not alone — who could resist that smell? These chickens are cooked over high heat on...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Tray Rule In-N-Out Employees Must Follow

In-N-Out Burger might be famous for its "animal-style" fries, but the restaurant chain doesn't actually prefer things messy. In fact, a Reddit AMA reveals that the corporation and its franchisees impose a set of employee standards to ensure consistency and quality for diners. Among those rules are that cooks won't...
RESTAURANTS
OK! Magazine

Create Your Own At-Home Coffee Bar From Amazon With Social Media Star Emma Chamberlain's Coffee Brand — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Break the habit of buying an overly expensive iced or hot coffee on the daily and build the coffee bar of your dreams — directly in your home. Making coffee at home saves both time and money by avoiding overpriced and crowded coffee shops in the morning. Even celebrity social media star Emma Chamberlain agrees, as she has developed an entire brand of coffee products with a focus on making coffee easily in...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapping#Rotisserie Chicken#Food Drink#Kirkland Signature#Reader S Digest#J K
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating World Chocolate Day With A Comeback Flavor

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner, and we know the perfect way to celebrate: chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. To commemorate this special day of the year, why not spend July 7 whipping up a dessert recipe that's perfect for chocolate lovers? Whether you opt for a scrumptious batch of chocolate chip cookies, a classic chocolate cake, an easy two-ingredient chocolate mousse, or all of the above, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no such thing as too much chocolate — right? While there are plenty of myths about chocolate you can stop believing, Science Focus notes that this sweet snack is known to possess small amounts of "mood-lifting chemicals," like phenylethylamine and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, which contributes to increased happiness levels.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Product Reminds Fans Of A Taco Bell Menu Item

Taco Bell gave its loyal fans something to celebrate earlier this summer when it announced that it was bringing back its beloved Mexican Pizza. Described on the chain's website as a mixture of seasoned beef and refried beans layered between two crispy tortillas and topped with cheese, tomatoes, and "Mexican pizza sauce," the drive-thru delicacy made its triumphant return on May 19 following a pandemic-induced absence that customers mourned for the better part of the last two years.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

This Hack Makes the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever

Is your idea of a delicious breakfast a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs with a side of toast? You probably grab the non-stick pan and a pat of butter and aim to keep the eggs over a low and even flame. But sometimes small bits of the eggs can get overcooked and browned which can be an annoying clean up process involving scraping eggs from the bottom of your pan.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Returning Costco Treats That Have Shoppers Thrilled

There are few treats more classic than a chocolate chip cookie. There is just something about the mix of sugary, buttery baked dough and sweet little chocolate chunks that makes this pairing the perfect snack. However, while it might be considered a staple today, the dessert wasn't invented until the late 1930s. According to The New Yorker, the most romantic and widely spread origin story has it that Toll House restaurant owner Ruth Wakefield stumbled upon the chocolate chip cookie recipe accidentally. When she ran out of nuts while preparing a different cookie, she added pieces of a Nestlé chocolate bar instead, inadvertently creating what is perhaps now the most popular type of cookie on the market. People have been clamoring for chocolate chip cookies ever since.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The McDonald's Swap TikTok Says Is Pure Genius

Whether you're on an hours-long road trip or on the way home from work, hitting the drive-thru for some hot, crunchy french fries is almost never a bad idea. Or at least, most people think so — according to a survey conducted by The Zebra an estimated 42% of Americans reach for the fries as their number one driving snack.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Grandma-Approved Peach Hack Padma Lakshmi Loves

What started as a hosting gig on an, albeit, very popular cooking show, Top Chef, has blossomed Padma Lakshmi's career, making her a premiere and expert voice in the food scene. Since then, her cookbooks have won numerous awards and she's contributed culinary advice to many magazines. She's even curated a "syndicated column on fashion and food for The New York Times."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

You've Been Buying The Wrong Nut Butter At Trader Joe's

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is an American creation and for that reason, Americans are among the most savvy in the world when it comes to appreciating the finer qualities of a good nut butter. While opinions might vary from one person to the next on the ideal legume or nut to use and how thoroughly to grind them, the salty flavor plus buttery texture of nut butters keeps them a staple in the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy