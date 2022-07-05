ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geena Davis Reveals Who Recommended Her for the Role of Veronica in 'The Fly'

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to cover when you’ve got an icon like Geena Davis on an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As we paved the way to celebrating the Bentonville Film Festival’s eighth year in operation, we revisited as much of her filmography as a 40-minute conversation would allow. Touching on her...

The Independent

Tom Hanks questions Pixar’s decision to replace Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks has questioned why Tim Allen wasn’t asked to voice Buzz in Lightyear.When the film was announced, many assumed Allen would be voicing the character. However, it was revealed that Chris Evans would be doing so.Evans defended his casting, clarifying that the film was based not on the toy, but the real-life astronaut that inspired the toy within the Pixar universe. Meanwhile, director Angus MacLane described the decision as “intentional”.When Woody voice star Hanks, who is in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was asked if it was “strange to be in theatres opposite a Buzz Lightyear film”, he told CinemaBlend:...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Last Movie Stars’ Trailer Highlights Ethan Hawke’s Emotional Docuseries About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

HBO Max released today the first trailer for The Last Movie Stars. The docuseries is set to chronicle the life, career, and longtime romance of mega-movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The Hollywood couple managed to live a down-to-Earth life even though they became immensely famous. The six-part project is set to premiere later this month.
MOVIES
EW.com

Thor stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are totally Clueless in new photo

As if! Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson paid homage to an iconic movie duo during the press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder. The costars channeled the preppy styles of besties Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the cult 1995 romance comedy Clueless. Portman donned a yellow and black plaid set from Dior that resembles Cher's most memorable outfit, while Thompson wore a black puff skirt and top layered over a white blouse.
MOVIES
Parade

The Most Beloved Star Around! We Ranked The 27 Best Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, From Big to Elvis

Starring in numerous classics that captured our imaginations, Tom Hanks is now nothing short of a cultural icon. The tw0-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee has earned an unprecedented level of affection and even trust from audiences, the most beloved movie star of our time—and widely known as one of the absolute nicest guys in Hollywood, both onscreen and off.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michael Mann: Don’t Expect ‘Heat 2’ to Be a ‘Modest Movie’ or ‘Expensive’ Series, No De Niro or Kilmer

Click here to read the full article. Michael Mann confirmed his storyline for a “Heat” sequel will not be a “very expensive series” like HBO’s “Tokyo Vice.” The director penned the upcoming novel “Heat 2” as a prequel origin story for Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s respective characters, police officer Vincent Hanna and criminal Neil McCauley, showcasing the relationship between Hanna (Pacino) and Chris Shiherlis, played by Val Kilmer in the 1995 thriller. While Pacino could conceivably be back as Hanna (and already has fan-casted Timothée Chalamet to play the younger version of himself) due to a time jump in the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon Wedding Comedy Acquired by Amazon

Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy film centered around a wedding that has both Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon attached to star and comes from writer and director Nicholas Stoller, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce the...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Top Gun: Maverick Continues Crushing At The Box Office, And Tom Cruise Explains Why It Took So Long To Get A Second Movie Made

There is no question about it: Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal smash hit. After earning waves of positive buzz pre-release, the movie had the most successful opening weekend of any title in Tom Cruise's filmography, and since then it has gone on to become one of only two blockbusters to make over $1 billion at the box office since the start of the pandemic (the other title being Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Originally Killed Off [Spoiler], Reveal Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Luck' trailer: Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda star in animated film

July 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Luck. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg and Jane Fonda. Luck follows Sam Greenfield (Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. The character meets a talking...
MOVIES
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Mission: Impossible’ Writer Reveals Reason Tom Cruise Had Original Characters Killed Off

In 1996, Tom Cruise’s then-brand-new production company, Cruise/Wagner brought one classic TV series to the big screen with the first Mission: Impossible film. Fans were eagerly awaiting this production but they soon realized the story would veer away from the series quite a bit when the filmmakers kill off nearly the entire Mission: Impossible team during the film’s first few moments.
MOVIES
Collider

'Amsterdam' Trailer Shows David O Russell's Star-Studded Murder Mystery

The acclaimed writer and director David O. Russell is back, this time with a brand new impressive ensemble of stars for his upcoming '30s crime drama Amsterdam. Back in April Collider reported on 20th Century Studios' presentation at CinemaCon where we learned the change of title and more information on the film. Today, 20th Century released the official trailer and poster for Russell's latest, and it's just as star-studded as his previous work, with the same high-stakes hilarity.
MOVIES

